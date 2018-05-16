By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Uncle Bens One Pot Thai Lemon Grass & Chilli Kit160g

image 1 of Uncle Bens One Pot Thai Lemon Grass & Chilli Kit160g
£ 2.80
£17.50/kg
Per portion (1/2 of the meal as per cooking instructions) (408g)
  • Energy2284kJ 546kcal
    27%
  • Fat20g
    29%
  • Saturates4.7g
    24%
  • Sugars6.2g
    7%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1473kJ 352kcal

Product Description

  • One Pot Thai Lemongrass & Chilli Inspired Rice Kit
  • Inspired by the aromatic and spicy flavours of Thai cuisine, this One pot Dish is prepared in 3 easy steps to serve up a delicious meal in 30 minutes.
  • Serves 2
  • 3 simple steps
  • Just add meat & veg
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 160G

Information

Ingredients

Rice Mix: Parboiled Long Grain Rice, Wild Rice, Seasoning Mix: Spices (Ginger, Ground turmeric, Coriander, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper), Salt, Garlic Powder, Sesame Seeds, Dry Lemongrass, Dry Red Pepper, Skimmed Milk Powder, Onion Powder, Herb (Basil), Natural Flavouring, Topping: Black Sesame Seeds, Coconut Desiccated, Dry Red Pepper, Spice (Chillies)

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Contains:
  • Rice blend
  • Seasoning mix
  • Garnish
  • Just add:
  • 240g boneless chicken+
  • 1 red pepper
  • 1 medium onion
  • From your cupboard:
  • 1 tbsp vegetable or olive oil
  • A medium pot or pan with a lid
  • +We enjoy this with chicken, but feel free to substitute with your favourite meat, veg or tofu.
  • Serves 2-3
  • 5-10 mins prep
  • 20 mins simmering
  • Ingredients:
  • 240g boneless chicken thigh or breast cut into small / medium chunks
  • 1 red pepper, sliced
  • 1 medium onion, finely chopped
  • 1. Sear
  • Heat 1 tbsp. of oil in a pan (medium - high), and sear the chicken pieces until lightly coloured
  • Add the chopped onion and stir through, then add the peppers after 1-2 minutes
  • 2. Simmer
  • Add the rice mix and seasoning mix (medium sachet) to the pan and stir through
  • Pour in 300ml of cold water, put the lid on and once simmering, reduce to a low heat
  • Simmer for about 20 min until water is mostly absorbed
  • 3. Serve
  • Ensure chicken is cooked through
  • Stir the dish and then add the garnish topping (smallest sachet)
  • Serve and enjoy!
  • Spice level adjust to taste
  • For a medium to hot dish, add the full sachet of spice mix
  • For a milder dish, reduce the amount of spice mix

Number of uses

2 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Food UK.
  • IE: Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Freepost Mars Food UK.
  • 0800 952 1234
  • www.unclebens.co.uk
  • IE: Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315
  • www.unclebens.ie

Net Contents

160g

Nutrition

