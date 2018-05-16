Uncle Bens One Pot Keralan Spice Kit 163G

- Energy2736kJ 654kcal33%
- Fat29g41%
- Saturates13g65%
- Sugars9.6g11%
- Salt1.5g25%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1510kJ 361kcal
Product Description
- One Pot Keralan Spice Inspired Rice Kit
- Inspired by the flavours of Keralan cuisine, this One Pot dish is prepared in 3 easy steps to serve up a delicious meal in 30 minutes.
- Green Dot
- Serves 2
- 3 simple steps
- Just add meat & veg
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 163G
Information
Ingredients
Rice Mix: Parboiled Long Grain Rice, Red Lentils, Seasoning Mix: Spices (Ground Turmeric, Ginger, Coriander, Chilli Powder, Mace, Cardamom, Cinnamon, Cloves, Cumin), Sugar, Brown Mustard Seeds, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Topping: Coconut Desiccated, Herb (Herb Spearmint)
Allergy Information
- May contain: Wheat.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Made in EU
Preparation and Usage
- Contains:
- Rice blend
- Seasoning mix
- Garnish
- Just add:
- 240g boneless chicken1
- 1 aubergine (or courgette or squash)
- 1 medium onion
- 100ml coconut milk2
- From your cupboard:
- 1 tbsp vegetable or olive oil
- A medium pot or pan with a lid
- 1or substitute with your favourite meat, veg or tofu.
- 2for a lighter meal, use water in place of coconut milk
- Spice level adjust to taste
- For a medium to hot dish, add the full sachet of spice mix
- For a milder dish, reduce the amount of spice mix
- 1. Sear:
- Sear chicken & vegetables with spice mix
- 2. Simmer:
- Add the rice & water, then simmer
- 3. Serve:
- Mix through, add the garnish, serve & enjoy!
- Serves 2-3
- 5-10 Mins Prep
- 20 Mins Simmering
- Ingredients:
- 240g boneless chicken thigh or breast cut into small / medium chunks
- 1 aubergine (or courgette, or squash), diced
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 100ml coconut milk*
- *For a lighter dish, omit the coconut milk and increase the amount of water from 250ml to 300ml during Step 2 (Simmer)
- 1. Sear
- Sprinkle the spice mix (medium sachet) onto the chicken and veg, rub the spice mix into the chicken Heat 1 tbsp. of oil in a pan (medium - high), and sear the chicken pieces until lightly coloured
- Add the chopped onion and stir through, then add the aubergine and soften for 3-4 minutes
- 2. Simmer
- Add the rice mix to the pan and stir through
- Pour in the coconut milk and 250ml of water, put the lid on and once simmering, reduce to low heat Slimmer for about 20 min until water is mostly absorbed
- 3. Serve
- Ensure chicken is cooked through
- Stir the dish and then add the garnish topping (smallest sachet)
- Serve and enjoy!
Number of uses
2 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Food UK.
- IE: Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- GB: Freepost Mars Food UK.
- IE: Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- www.unclebens.ie
Net Contents
163g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per portion (1/2 of the meal as per cooking instructions) (562g) (%*)
|Energy
|1510kJ 361kcal
|2736kJ (33%) 654kcal (33%)
|Fat
|4.8g
|29g (41%)
|of which saturates
|2.2g
|13g (65%)
|Carbohydrate
|67g
|63g (24%)
|of which sugars
|4.9g
|9.6g (11%)
|Fibre
|6.2g
|8.1g
|Protein
|9.2g
|31g (62%)
|Salt
|1.6g
|1.5g (25%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020