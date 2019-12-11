By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Uncle Bens One Pot Carribean Jerk Kit 157G

£ 1.40
£0.89/100g

Offer

Per portion (1/2 of the meal as per cooking instructions) (456g)
  • Energy2351kJ 562kcal
    28%
  • Fat21g
    30%
  • Saturates5.5g
    28%
  • Sugars8.2g
    9%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1510kJ 361kcal

Product Description

  • One Pot Caribbean Jerk Inspired Rice Kit
  • Inspired by the bold flavours of Jerk cooking, this One Pot dish is prepared in 3 easy steps to serve up a delicious meal in 30 minutes.
  • Serves 2
  • 3 simple steps
  • Just add meat & veg
  • No artificial colours, flavours or colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 157g

Information

Ingredients

Rice Mix: Parboiled Long Grain Rice, Parboiled Wholegrain Rice, Seasoning Mix: Dry Red Pepper, Salt, Dry Spring Onion, Dried Garlic, Herbs (Parsley, Thyme), Spices (Chillies, Cinnamon, Cloves, Nutmeg, Allspice), Natural Flavouring, Topping: Coconut Desiccated, Dry Red Onion

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Contains:
  • Rice blend
  • Seasoning mix
  • Garnish
  • Just add:
  • 240g boneless chicken+
  • 1 Red pepper
  • 1 Green Pepper
  • 1 Medium onion
  • From your cupboard:
  • 1 tbsp vegetable or olive oil
  • A medium pot or pan with a lid
  • + We enjoy this with chicken, but feel free to substitute with your favourite meat, veg or tofu.
  • Serves 2-3
  • 5-10 mins prep
  • 20 mins simmering
  • Ingredients:
  • 240g boneless chicken thigh or breast cut into small/medium chunks
  • 1 red pepper, diced or sliced
  • 1 green pepper, diced or sliced
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 1. Sear
  • Sprinkle the spice mix (medium sachet) onto the chicken and veg, rub the spice mix into the chicken
  • Heat 1 tbsp. of oil in a pan (medium - high), and sear the chicken pieces until lightly coloured
  • Add the chopped onion and stir through, then add the peppers after 1-2 minutes
  • 2. Simmer
  • Add the rice mix to the pan and stir through
  • Pour in 300ml of cold water, put the lid on and once simmering, reduce to a low heat
  • Simmer for about 20 min until water is mostly absorbed
  • 3. Serve
  • Ensure chicken is cooked through
  • Stir the dish and then add the garnish topping (smallest sachet)
  • Serve and enjoy!
  • +We enjoy this with chicken, but feel free to substitute with your favourite meat, veg or tofu.
  • Spice level adjust to taste
  • For a medium to hot dish, add the full sachet of spice mix
  • For a milder dish, reduce the amount of spice mix

Number of uses

2 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Food UK.
  • IE: Mars Food Ireland Limited,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Freepost Mars Food UK.
  • 0800 952 1234
  • www.unclebens.co.uk
  • IE: Mars Food Ireland Limited,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315
  • www.unclebens.ie

Net Contents

157g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer portion (1/2 of the meal as per cooking instructions) (456g) (%*)
Energy 1510kJ 361kcal2351kJ (28%) 562kcal (28%)
Fat 4.4g21g (30%)
of which saturates 2.2g5.5g (28%)
Carbohydrate 70g60g (23%)
of which sugars 3.7g8.2g (9%)
Fibre 4.5g6.7g
Protein 8.3g30g (60%)
Salt 1.6g1.5g (25%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

