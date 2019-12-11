Uncle Bens One Pot Kit Mexican Smokey Pepper 157G
- Energy2326kJ 556kcal28%
- Fat19g27%
- Saturates4.1g21%
- Sugars6.3g7%
- Salt1.5g25%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1477kJ 353kcal
Product Description
- One Pot Mexican Smokey Pepper Inspired Rice Kit
- Inspired by the flavours of Mexican cuisine, this One Pot dish is prepared in 3 easy steps to serve up a delicious meal in 30 minutes.
- Serves 2
- 3 simple steps
- Just add meat & veg
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 157g
Information
Ingredients
Rice Mix: Parboiled Long Grain Rice, Parboiled Wholegrain Rice, Seasoning Mix: Smoked Paprika Powder, Salt, Spices (Allspice, Black Pepper, Cumin, Coriander, Jalapeno Chilli, Chilli Powder, Celery), Garlic Powder Toasted, Natural Colour (Anatto Seed), Onion Powder (Roasted), Herb (Oregano), Skimmed Milk Powder, Topping: Corn Flakes (Maize, Salt, Barley Malt), Dry Red Pepper, Celery
Allergy Information
- May contain: Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Made in EU
Preparation and Usage
- Contains:
- Rice blend
- Seasoning mix
- Garnish
- Just add:
- 240g Boneless chicken+
- 1 Red pepper
- 1 Green Pepper
- 1 Medium onion
- From your cupboard:
- 1 tbsp vegetable or olive oil
- A medium pot or pan with a lid
- + We enjoy this with chicken, but feel free to substitute with your favourite meat, veg or tofu.
- Serves 2-3
- 5-10 mins prep
- 20 mins simmering
- Ingredients:
- 240g boneless chicken thigh or breast cut into small / medium chunks
- 1 red pepper, sliced or diced
- 1 green pepper, sliced or diced
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 1. Sear
- Heat 1 tbsp. of oil in a pan (medium - high), and sear the chicken pieces until lightly coloured
- Add the chopped onion and stir through, then add the peppers after 1-2 minutes
- 2. Simmer
- Add the rice mix and seasoning mix (medium sachet) to the pan and stir through
- Pour in 300ml of cold water, put the lid on and once simmering, reduce to a low heat
- Simmer for about 20 min until water is mostly absorbed
- 3. Serve
- Ensure chicken is cooked through
- Stir the dish and then add the garnish topping (smallest sachet)
- Serve and enjoy!
- Spice level adjust to taste
- For a medium to hot dish, add the full sachet of spice mix
- For a milder dish, reduce the amount of spice mix
Number of uses
2 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Food UK.
- IE: Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- GB: Freepost Mars Food UK.
- 0800 952 1234
- www.unclebens.co.uk
- IE: Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- www.unclebens.ie
Net Contents
157g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per portion (1/2 of the meal as per cooking instructions) (456g) (%*)
|Energy
|1477kJ 353kcal
|2326kJ (28%) 556kcal (28%)
|Fat
|2.5g
|19g (27%)
|of which saturates
|0.4g
|4.1g (21%)
|Carbohydrate
|72g
|62g (24%)
|of which sugars
|1.3g
|6.3g (7%)
|Fibre
|5.0g
|7.1g
|Protein
|8.1g
|30g (60%)
|Salt
|1.7g
|1.5g (25%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
