Yogiyo Oyster Stir Fry Noodle Kit 374G

Product Description
- An Authentic Street-Food Noodle Stir-Fry Packed Full of Flavour
- "At Yogiyo, very little has changed from our humble beginnings in our beloved street food van, we've always shared our passion so that everyone can enjoy the glorious flavour of authentic Korean street food."
- Sue Youn & Ben
- Xoxo
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- As seen on dragon's den
- Light & tasty
- Authentic Korean street-food
- Just add meat & veg!
- Including straight to wok noodles, stir-fry sauce, garlic & ginger
- Pack size: 374G
Information
Ingredients
Noodles (80%): (Water, Wheat Flour, Wheat Gluten, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Thickener: Guar Gum, Colour: Riboflavin), Oyster Stir-Fry Sauce (19%): (Oyster Sauce (Water, Sugar, Salt, Modified Starch, Oyster Juice (Oyster (Mollusc), Water, Salt), Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Wheat Flour, Colour: Plain Caramel), Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean, Wheat, Salt), Corn Starch Syrup, Sesame Oil), Garlic & Ginger: (Dried Garlic, Dried Ginger)
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Fish, Crustaceans, Peanut, Egg, Milk and Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened consume immediately.
Produce of
Produced in China
Number of uses
2 Servings
Name and address
- Produced in China for:
- Euro Food Brands Limited,
- Kimbell Mews,
- Humfrey Ln,
- Boughton,
- Northampton,
Importer address
- Euro Food Brands,
- 1 Kimbell Mews,
- NN2 8XB.
Return to
- Euro Food Brands Limited,
- Kimbell Mews,
- Humfrey Ln,
- Boughton,
- Northampton,
- NN2 8XB.
Net Contents
374g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(As Sold) Per 100 g
|Energy
|689kJ/163kcal
|Fat
|1.6g
|Of which Saturates
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|30.2g
|Of which Sugars
|5.1g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|Protein
|5.5g
|Salt
|1.35g
