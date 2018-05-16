By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Yogiyo Oyster Stir Fry Noodle Kit 374G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Yogiyo Oyster Stir Fry Noodle Kit 374G
£ 3.00
£8.03/kg

Product Description

  • An Authentic Street-Food Noodle Stir-Fry Packed Full of Flavour
  • For more tips and recipes go to: www.yogiyo.co
  • Find us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook
  • Share your creations using #yogiyo
  • "At Yogiyo, very little has changed from our humble beginnings in our beloved street food van, we've always shared our passion so that everyone can enjoy the glorious flavour of authentic Korean street food."
  • Sue Youn & Ben
  • Xoxo
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • As seen on dragon's den
  • Light & tasty
  • Authentic Korean street-food
  • Just add meat & veg!
  • Including straight to wok noodles, stir-fry sauce, garlic & ginger
  • Pack size: 374G

Information

Ingredients

Noodles (80%): (Water, Wheat Flour, Wheat Gluten, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Thickener: Guar Gum, Colour: Riboflavin), Oyster Stir-Fry Sauce (19%): (Oyster Sauce (Water, Sugar, Salt, Modified Starch, Oyster Juice (Oyster (Mollusc), Water, Salt), Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Wheat Flour, Colour: Plain Caramel), Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean, Wheat, Salt), Corn Starch Syrup, Sesame Oil), Garlic & Ginger: (Dried Garlic, Dried Ginger)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Fish, Crustaceans, Peanut, Egg, Milk and Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened consume immediately.

Produce of

Produced in China

Number of uses

2 Servings

Name and address

  • Produced in China for:
  • Euro Food Brands Limited,
  • Kimbell Mews,
  • Humfrey Ln,
  • Boughton,
  • Northampton,

Importer address

  • Euro Food Brands,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • NN2 8XB.

Return to

  • Euro Food Brands Limited,
  • Kimbell Mews,
  • Humfrey Ln,
  • Boughton,
  • Northampton,
  • NN2 8XB.

Net Contents

374g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(As Sold) Per 100 g
Energy 689kJ/163kcal
Fat 1.6g
Of which Saturates 0.2g
Carbohydrate 30.2g
Of which Sugars 5.1g
Fibre 2.9g
Protein 5.5g
Salt 1.35g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here