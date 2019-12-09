Poopsie Unicorn Crush Assorted
- - Make magical sparkle slime with Poopsie Unicorn Crush! Dip in water, then crush in separate dry bowl for a glitter explosion.
- - Mix included pre-made slime into the glitter for magical, sparkly slime.
- - Includes a golden unicorn horn to store and display sparkle slime. 35+ to collect in so many colours of glitter and slime.
- Make magical sparkly slime with Poopsie Unicorn Crush! Unwrap the golden unicorn horn to find a colourful, crushable horn underneath. Dip the horn in water for 10 seconds, then crush for an amazing glitter explosion! TIP: Make sure to crush over a dry bowl, do not crush in water. Find the pre-made slime and mix in the glitter and sand for incredible glittery slime! Store and display your sparkly slime in the golden unicorn horn. There are so many colours of glitter and slime, 35+ to collect! Styles may vary. For ages 5 years+
