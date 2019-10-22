By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
L.O.L. Surprise Omg Assorted

L.O.L. Surprise Omg Assorted
£ 30.00
£30.00/each
  • - Unbox 20 surprises with L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. fashion doll with stunning features and beautiful hair. She is the big sister fashion doll to a fan favourite L.O.L. Surprise! character.
  • - Style her in her fierce mix & match fashions and fabulous accessories.
  • - Package becomes reusable dressing room playset and includes fashion doll, fashions, shoes, shoebox, accessories, hat box, purse, brush, doll stand and reusable package playset.
  • O.M.G! We sisters slay all day. We strut fierce style like the divas we R & we march to the beat of our own D.J., making everything a ‘lil more outrageous. We stand out from the crowd & write our own set of rules, cuz we're here to surprise the world.
  • Unbox L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. fashion doll - Swag, Queen Bee, Neonlicious or Lady Diva - with 20 surprises. Each O.M.G doll has stunning features, beautiful hair, and her own fabulous style. She's the big sister to a fan favourite L.O.L. Surprise! character, and she comes with a totally unique unboxing experience. Slide package apart to reveal doll's picture, bio and the first set of surprises. Her fashions come packed in fabulous garment bags, her shoes have their own shoe box, and her hat box holds her accessories. Keep pulling to reveal the dressing room, where your doll is hanging out, ready to get dressed in her fierce fashions. Mix & match her fashion pieces to create different looks. Then have her strike a pose and show her off on her included doll stand. The dressing room even becomes a reusable playset for your fashion doll. Each L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. includes a fashion doll, mix & match fashions, shoes, a shoebox, accessories, a hat box, purse, a brush, a doll stand and a package that becomes a reusable playset. Collect all 4 L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. fashion dolls. Styles may vary. Suitable for ages 6 years+

Amazing great quality

5 stars

Amazing great quality

