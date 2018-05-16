By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Jack Links Beef Jerky Original 70G

Jack Links Beef Jerky Original 70G
£ 3.20
£4.58/100g
Per 35g**
  • Energy408 kJ 96 kcal
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1165 kJ 275 kcal

Product Description

  • Tasty Thin Strips of Select Beef - Marinated, Smoked and Dried - Original Flavour.
  • How We Craft Our Beef Jerky...
  • We only use select rump beef, cut into thin strips. These are then seasoned carefully with our special family recipe using selected ingredients. Finally the thin beef strips are dried and smoked slowly in hot air - in the traditional way.
  • 1. Select best cuts
  • 2. Preparation
  • 3. Seasoning / marinade
  • 4. Smoking & drying
  • Jack Link™ quality guarantee family owned since 1885
  • Quality & Tradition
  • "Over 100 years ago, my great-grandparents settled in the Northwoods of Wisconsin, bringing with them treasured family recipes and an adventurous spirit.
  • My family is still here in Northern Wisconsin, taking pride in the quality products we make from those same time-honored recipes. So go ahead, try our snacks. My name on the package is my personal guarantee of your satisfaction. Enjoy!"
  • Jack Link
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere
  • Packed under Brazilian Government Inspection - CNPJ 13.171.927
  • 100% lean beef
  • Ready to eat snack
  • High in protein
  • No added MSG
  • No artificial colouring
  • Halal - Fambras Halal Brazil
  • Pack size: 70g
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

Beef, Sugar, Sea Salt, Dried Soy Sauce [(Wheat, Soybeans, Salt), Maltodextrin], Hydrolysed Corn Protein, Yeast Extract, Curing Salt (Salt, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)), Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Antioxidant (Extract of Rosemary), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavourings, Pineapple Powder, It takes 186 g of Beef for 100 g of Beef Jerky

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

Keeps without refrigeration.After opening keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Product of Brazil

Number of uses

35 g = 2 Portion

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours

Warnings

  • Oxygen absorber in packaging is not edible.

Name and address

  • Jack Link's Snacks, LSI - Germany GmbH,
  • Eyber Str. 81,
  • 91522 Ansbach,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • www.jacklinks.eu

Net Contents

70g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g35 g***GDA per 35 g**
Energy 1165 kJ 275 kcal408 kJ 96 kcal5 %
Fat 4 g1,4 g2 %
of which saturated fat1,8 g0,6 g3 %
Carbohydrate 18,8 g6,6 g3 %
of which sugar16,5 g5,8 g6 %
Protein 41 g14,4 g29 %
Salt 5,6 g2 g33 %
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
**35 g = 2 Portion---

Safety information

Oxygen absorber in packaging is not edible.

