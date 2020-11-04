Strings & Things Cheese Shapes Randoms 3 X22.5G
Product Description
- Medium Fat Hard Cheese
- Consume as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet.
- We're all about making good food fun it all starts with a wholesome ingredient- milk.
- Just like any other cheese.
- Each Cheeshape pack contains 20% NRV of Calcium. Calcium is needed for the normal growth and development of bones in children.
- Kids are imaginative people; ingenious, inventive, making fun out of anything
- Strings & Things®...Are made to fuel their creativity
- Everything in our range makes snacktime funtime
- Strings & Things Cheestrings
- Strings & Things Yollies Yogurt Lollies
- We simply press the cheese into fun shapes
- That's how Strings & Things make boring snacks a thing of the past
- Packaged in a Protective Atmosphere.
- Bag - Don't Recycle
- Wrap - Don't Recycle
- Special Games Inside!
- Rich in Calcium for Healthy Bones
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 67.5G
- Rich in Calcium for Healthy Bones
- Calcium is needed for the normal growth and development of bones in children
- Rich in Calcium
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Milk
Storage
Once opened consume within 5 days.Keep Refrigerated
Number of uses
This pack contains 3 servings
Warnings
- Children may require supervision when eating.
Name and address
- Kerry Foods Ltd,
- Egham,
- Surrey,
- UK,
- TW20 8HY.
- Kerry EMEA,
Return to
- Contact us at:
- www.stringsandthings.com/contact-us/
- (UK incl NI) : 0800 783 4321
- (ROI): 1850 924 632
- Kerry EMEA,
- Naas,
- Co. Kildare,
Net Contents
3 x 22.5g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 22.5g
|Energy
|1310kJ/
|295kJ/
|-
|315kcal
|71kcal
|Fat
|23g
|5.2g
|(of which saturates)
|14.5g
|3.3g
|Carbohydrates
|0g
|0g
|(of which sugars)
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|27g
|6.1g
|Salt
|1.8g
|0.4g
|Calcium
|716mg (=90% NRV*)
|161 mg (=20% NRV*)
|*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|This pack contains 3 servings
|-
|-
Safety information
Children may require supervision when eating.
