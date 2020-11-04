By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Strings & Things Cheese Shapes Randoms 3 X22.5G

Strings & Things Cheese Shapes Randoms 3 X22.5G
£ 1.50
£22.23/kg

New

Each 22.5g pack contains:
  • Energy295kJ 71kcal
    4%
  • Fat5.2g
    7%
  • Saturates3.3g
    17%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1310kJ/

Product Description

  • Medium Fat Hard Cheese
  • Consume as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet.
  • We're all about making good food fun it all starts with a wholesome ingredient- milk.
  • Just like any other cheese.
  • Each Cheeshape pack contains 20% NRV of Calcium. Calcium is needed for the normal growth and development of bones in children.
  • Kids are imaginative people; ingenious, inventive, making fun out of anything
  • Strings & Things®...Are made to fuel their creativity
  • Everything in our range makes snacktime funtime
  • Strings & Things Cheestrings
  • Strings & Things Yollies Yogurt Lollies
  • We simply press the cheese into fun shapes
  • That's how Strings & Things make boring snacks a thing of the past
  • Packaged in a Protective Atmosphere.
  • Bag - Don't Recycle
  • Wrap - Don't Recycle
  • Special Games Inside!
  • Rich in Calcium for Healthy Bones
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 67.5G
  • Rich in Calcium for Healthy Bones
  • Calcium is needed for the normal growth and development of bones in children
  • Rich in Calcium

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk

Storage

Once opened consume within 5 days.Keep Refrigerated

Number of uses

This pack contains 3 servings

Warnings

  • Children may require supervision when eating.

Name and address

  • Kerry Foods Ltd,
  • Egham,
  • Surrey,
  • UK,
  • TW20 8HY.
  • Kerry EMEA,

Return to

  • Contact us at:
  • www.stringsandthings.com/contact-us/
  • (UK incl NI) : 0800 783 4321
  • (ROI): 1850 924 632
  • Kerry Foods Ltd,
  • Egham,
  • Surrey,
  • UK,
  • TW20 8HY.
  • Kerry EMEA,
  • Naas,
  • Co. Kildare,

Net Contents

3 x 22.5g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 22.5g
Energy1310kJ/295kJ/
-315kcal71kcal
Fat23g5.2g
(of which saturates)14.5g3.3g
Carbohydrates0g0g
(of which sugars)0g0g
Protein27g6.1g
Salt1.8g0.4g
Calcium716mg (=90% NRV*)161 mg (=20% NRV*)
*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value--
This pack contains 3 servings--

Safety information

View more safety information

Children may require supervision when eating.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

