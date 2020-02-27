Candy Locks Doll

- - Who's in there with the cotton candy hair? It's Candylocks, scented collectible dolls with hair so soft, it looks just like cotton candy! With 15 inches of colourful cotton candy-inspired hair wrapped around each doll, it's a surprise who is hidden inside every pack! Open up the cotton candy cone packaging and unravel the doll's hair to reveal which Candylocks cutie is inside! Will it be Birthday Kate? Carmella Apple? Cotton Sandy? There are over 20 Candylocks dolls to collect (including one ultra-rare!), each with a different scent, yummy name and theme! These super-cute dolls have detailed outfits that match their theme; and with delicious scents like vanilla, apple, cotton candy and more, Candylocks all smell as sweet as they look! The unique texture of Candylocks' extra-long hair makes it easy for kids to work with; it holds its shape and doesn't come apart. Create braids and buns, twists and ponytails - the hairstyle possibilities are endless! Inside the packaging, there are six surprise Candylocks accessories to discover! Unwrap hair gems, a hair twirler and hair pin accessories matching the doll's theme! Collect all of the Candylocks dolls and bring home the sweetness!
- - Easy-to-Style Cotton Candy Hair: The unique texture of Candylocks' cotton candy-inspired hair makes it easy to style. It holds its shape and doesn't come apart. Create braids, buns, twists and ponytails - the hairstyle possibilities are endless!
- - Surprise Scented Collectible Doll: With 15 inches of super-soft cotton candy-inspired hair, every Candylocks doll is a hidden surprise, wrapped inside her hair! Unravel her hair to reveal your delightfully scented Candylocks doll!
- 6 Surprise Hair Accessories: Inside the whimsical cotton candy cone packaging, discover 6 surprise Candylocks hair accessories! Customise her hairstyle with 3 hair gems, a hair twirler and 2 hair pin accessories that match the doll's theme! Includes: 1 Candylocks Doll, 6 Surprise Accessories, 1 Collector Poster Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed. Styles may vary.
