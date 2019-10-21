Arla Goodness Fresh Milk 2 Litre

Please make this more widely available....
I love this milk! Buy it for my elderly parents (in their 90s) who could do with a protein and calcium boost. My Mum has a couple of glasses a day and says it's the best milk she's ever tasted. It has a long shelf life (presumably because it's filtered) which is a bonus.Surprised at the other review here as I've been buying 3 cartons a week for the last month and have never had any issues. Sadly can only get in the Whitstable store; my local (Bromley) doesn't stock it - please do - would be great for my fussy vegetarian daughter.