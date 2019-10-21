By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Arla Goodness Fresh Milk 2 Litre

5(1)Write a review
Arla Goodness Fresh Milk 2 Litre
£ 1.75
£0.88/litre

Product Description

  • 1% Fat milk, enriched with protein and calcium.
  • Milk should be used as part of a healthy, balanced diet & active lifestyle.
  • Lower fat than semi with more goodness*
  • *41% less fat than standard fresh semi-skimmed
  • Arla Goodness vs Semi Skimmed
  • Per 250ml Protein: Semi Skimmed: 9.0g; Arla Goodness: 11.7g +30%
  • Per 250ml Calcium: Semi Skimmed: 309mg; Arla Goodness: 400mg +30%
  • Per 250ml Fat: Semi Skimmed: 4.4g; Arla Goodness: 2.6g -41%
  • How it works
  • Lower fat than Semi, but with a splash more of milk's natural benefits to give you more protein and calcium through naturally occurring milk protein.
  • Enjoy the nourishing goodness.
  • Calcium
  • Helps to maintain normal teeth & bones
  • Protein
  • Helps to grow and maintain muscle mass.
  • Milk that does more good
  • Arla goodness is made by farmers who believe in doing things the right way - striving to produce high quality milk and promoting leading animal welfare standards.
  • Our farmers are dedicated to caring for their cows.
  • We care about the environment and are working towards being carbon net zero.
  • Our farmers are working with schools to promote healthy eating, may also open their farms to the public.
  • Caring for our cows
  • +30% protein extra vs semi skimmed milk
  • 50% calcium RI per 250ml serving
  • 100% milk
  • Filtered, standardised, homogenised and pasteurised
  • Farmer owned - care in every step from cow to you
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 2l
  • Calcium helps to maintain normal teeth & bones
  • Protein helps to grow and maintain muscle mass

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened us within 3 days. Do not exceed Use By date. Store upright.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

Contains 8 servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable Cap. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Arla Foods Ltd,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.

Return to

  • Get in touch: 01133827009 or hello@arlafoods.com
  • Arla Foods Ltd,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.

Net Contents

2l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 250ml serving
Energy 201kJ / 48kcal503kJ / 120kcal
Fat 1.0g2.6g
of which saturates 0.7g1.8g
Carbohydrate 5.0g12.5g
of which sugars 5.0g12.5g
Protein 4.7g11.7g
Salt 0.11g0.29g
Calcium 160mg (20% RI*)400mg (50% RI*)
*RI = Reference Intake--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Please make this more widely available....

5 stars

I love this milk! Buy it for my elderly parents (in their 90s) who could do with a protein and calcium boost. My Mum has a couple of glasses a day and says it's the best milk she's ever tasted. It has a long shelf life (presumably because it's filtered) which is a bonus.Surprised at the other review here as I've been buying 3 cartons a week for the last month and have never had any issues. Sadly can only get in the Whitstable store; my local (Bromley) doesn't stock it - please do - would be great for my fussy vegetarian daughter.

