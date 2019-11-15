Eastmans Potato Salad 500G

Eastmans failed with this one
Not very nice the potato did not even taste like potato and some of it was very hard and had discolouration and the mayonnaise was very milky would not recommend
Not as good as the previous version
The previous small tubs used to be lovely. This is rubbish. The potatoes are hard, the sauce is tasteless and some potato has skin still on. Why do they have to change things?
Good value for money
I have had no issues with this salad. Very good value for the money. I had it as an accompaniment to a meal and would certainly buy again.
Raw Potatoes.
Potatoes raw. Do not buy. Made an official complaint (observation) and after successive emails (give them there due) I did receive a £5 gift voucher. I did say to Tesco I was not looking for monetary compensation I just wanted a bad product investigated. I will repeat until they resolve the problem do not buy. I bought 3 tubs....all the same so not a one off. It's up to you.
Almost inedible
Bought this before and totally fine, the potato was in cubes as one would expect. This time around really really bad. Just a lot of mayonnaise with pulpy potato floating in it. Hard to believe its the same product. Will not be purchasing again.
Good and tasty, fair price
Good standby accompaniment, at a reasonable price. Compares well with more expensive brands.