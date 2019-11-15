By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Eastmans Potato Salad 500G

Eastmans Potato Salad 500G
£ 0.78
£0.16/100g
1/10 of a pack
  • Energy357kJ 86kcal
    4%
  • Fat7.0g
    10%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 713kJ / 172kcal

Product Description

  • Potato and onion in a mayonnaise dressing with parsley.
  • Eastman's Potato Salad
  • Deli Foods Proper Tasty
  • Proper tasty
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Cooked Potato (69%), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Onion (2%), Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Spirit Vinegar, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Parsley, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Acetate), Mustard Seed, Dextrose.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 10 servings

Name and address

  Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/10 of a pack (50g)
Energy713kJ / 172kcal357kJ / 86kcal
Fat13.9g7.0g
Saturates0.9g0.4g
Carbohydrate10.0g5.0g
Sugars1.4g0.7g
Fibre1.6g0.8g
Protein1.0g0.5g
Salt0.7g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Eastmans failed with this one

1 stars

Not very nice the potato did not even taste like potato and some of it was very hard and had discolouration and the mayonnaise was very milky would not recommend

Not as good as the previous version

1 stars

The previous small tubs used to be lovely. This is rubbish. The potatoes are hard, the sauce is tasteless and some potato has skin still on. Why do they have to change things?

Good value for money

4 stars

I have had no issues with this salad. Very good value for the money. I had it as an accompaniment to a meal and would certainly buy again.

Raw Potatoes.

1 stars

Potatoes raw. Do not buy. Made an official complaint (observation) and after successive emails (give them there due) I did receive a £5 gift voucher. I did say to Tesco I was not looking for monetary compensation I just wanted a bad product investigated. I will repeat until they resolve the problem do not buy. I bought 3 tubs....all the same so not a one off. It's up to you.

Almost inedible

1 stars

Bought this before and totally fine, the potato was in cubes as one would expect. This time around really really bad. Just a lot of mayonnaise with pulpy potato floating in it. Hard to believe its the same product. Will not be purchasing again.

Good and tasty, fair price

4 stars

Good standby accompaniment, at a reasonable price. Compares well with more expensive brands.

