Cathedral City 82 Sliced Cheese 150G
Offer
Product Description
- Half Fat Cheddar Cheese Slices
- 82 calories per 30g big slice*, 5 slices in each pack
- * 344kJ/82kcal per 30g. 1148kJ/275kcal per 100g
- 5 easy peel big slices of smooth and creamy Cathedral City 82 Mature Cheddar, just 82 calories per 30g slice*, high in protein and half the fat of standard cheddar.
- Our expert cheesemakers have used milk from dedicated West Country farmers to create a cheese that is deliciously smooth and creamy and just 82 calories per 30g slice, high in protein and half the fat of standard cheddar.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Established in 1966. By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Fresh Milk and Dairy Products Dairy Crest Limited, Surrey.
- The Big Slice - fits your slice of bread perfectly for delicious cheese in every bite
- Smooth & creamy
- High in protein
- Half fat mature cheddar
- Easy peel slices
- From the Nation's Favourite Cheese
- Peel and reseal to keep your cheddar fresh
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 150g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C
Preparation and Usage
- Perfect for delicious sandwiches, BBQ burgers, cheese on toast or even as a snack
- To enjoy this product at its best, consume within 3 days of opening
Name and address
Return to
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Typical values per 100g
|Per 30g serving
|Energy
|1141kJ/273kcal
|342kJ/82kcal
|Fat
|17g
|of which saturates
|11.3g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|of which sugars
|0.1g
|Protein
|30g
|9g
|Salt
|1.9g
|Calcium
|1027mg (128% RI)
