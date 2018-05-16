By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cathedral City 82 Half Fat Mature Cheddar 200G

Cathedral City 82 Half Fat Mature Cheddar 200G
£ 2.25
£11.25/kg

Product Description

  • Half Fat Cheddar Cheese
  • 82 calories per 30g portion*, just under 7 portions in each pack
  • *342kJ/82kcal per 30g. 1141kJ/273kcal per 100g
  • Smooth and creamy Cathedral City 82 Mature Cheddar, just 82 calories per 30g portion*, high in protein and half the fat of standard cheddar.
  • Our expert cheesemakers have used milk from dedicated West Country farmers to create a cheese that is deliciously smooth and creamy and just 82 calories per 30g portion, high in protein and half the fat of standard cheddar.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Established in 1966. By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Fresh Milk and Dairy Products Dairy Crest Limited, Surrey.

  • Smooth & creamy
  • High in protein
  • Half fat mature cheddar
  • From the Nation's Favourite Cheese
  • Reclosable to keep your cheddar fresh
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200G
  • High in protein

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5ºCBest Before: See back of pack

Preparation and Usage

  • To enjoy this product at its best, consume within 7 days of opening.

Name and address

  • Freepost Dairy Crest

Return to

  • If you are not entirely satisfied with this product or have any other comments, please contact us at:
  • Cathedral City Careline 0800 783 7281
  • Freepost Dairy Crest
  • www.cathedralcity.co.uk

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gPer 30g serving
Energy 1141kJ/273kcal342kJ/82kcal
Fat 17g
of which saturates 11.3g
Carbohydrate 0.1g
of which sugars 0.1g
Protein 30g9g
Salt 1.9g
Calcium 1027mg (128% RI)

