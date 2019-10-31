By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bol Spanish Bean & Rice Pot 345G

Bol Spanish Bean & Rice Pot 345G
£ 3.00
£8.70/kg
This 345g pack provides:
  • Energy1349kJ 321kcal
    16%
  • Fat8.3g
    12%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars11.0g
    12%
  • Salt1.59g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Product Description

  • Cooked turmeric rice, chargrilled butternut squash and courgette, black turtle beans, butter beans and Kalamata olives with a Spanish style sauce
  • #eatplantslovelife
  • #dontwastecreate
  • Turmeric rice, chargrilled butternut squash black turtle beans & butter beans, courgette Kalamata olives, Spanish style sauce
  • Like most people, I grew up being told to eat more veg. It turns out my Mum was right, but not just for the good of my health.
  • It's pretty clear that we have a responsibility to change the way we eat. Put simply, we need to eat less meat and more plants. It's better for our wellbeing, kinder to the planet and of course, delicious.
  • At BOL, we're on a mission to make it easy for you to eat more plants, especially when you don't have the time to cook from scratch. So whether you're an omnivore or a vegan, we hope you like what we've created for you.
  • Eat plants, love life
  • Paul, Founder
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Source of fibre
  • Low in fat
  • 2 of your 5-a-day
  • Proud to use wonky veg
  • Vegan friendly
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 345g
Information

Ingredients

Turmeric Rice (32%) (White Rice, Water, Ground Turmeric), Water, Spring Greens (7%), Black Turtle Beans (5%), Tomato and Garlic Sauce (Tomato Paste, Onion, Water, Crushed Tomato (Tomato, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), White Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Cornflour, Salt Olive Oil), Buffer Beans (4%), Butternut Squash (3%), Courgettes (3%), Grilled Mixed Peppers, Red Onions, Carrots, Sundried Tomato Paste (Sundried Tomatoes, Tomato Paste, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Salt Basil, Garlic, Oregano), Tomato Paste, Kalamata Olives (2%) (Olives, Water, Red Wine Vinegar, Salt Sunflower Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil), Rapeseed Oil, Parsley, Sherry Vinegar, Cornflour, Muscovado Sugar, Vegetable Bouillon (Salt Yeast Extract Powder, Sugar, Onion Powder, Potato Starch, Celery Seed, Dried Yeast Natural Flavouring), Roasted Garlic Purée, Chipotle Chilli Flakes, Smoked Paprika Powder, Roasted Ground Cumin, Oregano

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery

Storage

Keep chilled (0-5°C)Once opened, eat within 24 hours. Not suitable for freezing. For use by date see top of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Pour into a saucepan with 2 tbsp water.
Stir whilst on a low/med heat for 6-8 mins until hot.
Pour into a bowl. Please re-use pot.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Olive stones may be present

Recycling info

Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Net Contents

345g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper BOLRI* per BOL
Energy kJ391134916%
Energy kcal9332116%
Fat 2.4g8.3g12%
of which saturates 0.2g0.7g4%
Carbohydrate 14.6g50.4g19%
of which sugars 3.2g11.0g12%
Fibre 1.7g5.9g
Protein 2.4g8.3g17%
Salt 0.46g1.59g27%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Safety information

View more safety information

Olive stones may be present

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Super delicious

5 stars

Delicious, super fresh and a great quick easy meal.

