Bol Spanish Bean & Rice Pot 345G

Super delicious
Delicious, super fresh and a great quick easy meal.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g
Turmeric Rice (32%) (White Rice, Water, Ground Turmeric), Water, Spring Greens (7%), Black Turtle Beans (5%), Tomato and Garlic Sauce (Tomato Paste, Onion, Water, Crushed Tomato (Tomato, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), White Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Cornflour, Salt Olive Oil), Buffer Beans (4%), Butternut Squash (3%), Courgettes (3%), Grilled Mixed Peppers, Red Onions, Carrots, Sundried Tomato Paste (Sundried Tomatoes, Tomato Paste, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Salt Basil, Garlic, Oregano), Tomato Paste, Kalamata Olives (2%) (Olives, Water, Red Wine Vinegar, Salt Sunflower Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil), Rapeseed Oil, Parsley, Sherry Vinegar, Cornflour, Muscovado Sugar, Vegetable Bouillon (Salt Yeast Extract Powder, Sugar, Onion Powder, Potato Starch, Celery Seed, Dried Yeast Natural Flavouring), Roasted Garlic Purée, Chipotle Chilli Flakes, Smoked Paprika Powder, Roasted Ground Cumin, Oregano
Keep chilled (0-5°C)Once opened, eat within 24 hours. Not suitable for freezing. For use by date see top of pack.
Hob
Instructions: Pour into a saucepan with 2 tbsp water.
Stir whilst on a low/med heat for 6-8 mins until hot.
Pour into a bowl. Please re-use pot.
Made in the UK
1 Servings
Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
345g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per BOL
|RI* per BOL
|Energy kJ
|391
|1349
|16%
|Energy kcal
|93
|321
|16%
|Fat
|2.4g
|8.3g
|12%
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|0.7g
|4%
|Carbohydrate
|14.6g
|50.4g
|19%
|of which sugars
|3.2g
|11.0g
|12%
|Fibre
|1.7g
|5.9g
|Protein
|2.4g
|8.3g
|17%
|Salt
|0.46g
|1.59g
|27%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
Olive stones may be present
