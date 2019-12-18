By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Christmas Star Napkin 33Cm 2Ply Bumper 50 Pack

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Christmas Star Napkin 33Cm 2Ply Bumper 50 Pack

This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.

£ 2.00
£0.04/each

This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.

New

  • Catch those crumbs with these festive star napkins. Each pack contains 50 napkins sized 33cm when opened up.
  • 33cm x 33cm
  • 50pk
  • 2 ply

Information

Net Contents

50 x Pack

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Silver Snowflake 33Cm Napkin 50 Pack

This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.

£ 2.00
£0.04/each

This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.

Tesco Gold Wipe Clean Table Cover 180X120cm

£ 2.50
£2.50/each

Tesco Christmas Luxury Flitter Reindeer Table Cover

This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.

£ 3.00
£3.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.

Tesco Gold Cube Christmas Crackers 12 Pack

This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.

£ 3.00
£0.25/each

This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here