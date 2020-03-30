Tesco Finest Melon & Grape 200G

- Energy153kJ 36kcal2%
- Fat0.1g<1%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars7.4g8%
- Salt0.1g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 153kJ / 36kcal
Product Description
- Melon and Grapes
- A specially selected mix. Refreshing and aromatic Charentais melon paired with delicate, sweet grapes.
- © Tesco 2020. SCA7861-004
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Charentais Melon, Grapes.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Card. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|1/2 of a pack (100g)
|A serving contains
|Energy
|153kJ / 36kcal
|153kJ / 36kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|7.4g
|7.4g
|Sugars
|7.4g
|7.4g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|1.7g
|Protein
|0.6g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product may occasionally contain {s} pips..Warning: Whole grapes can present a choking hazard to small children..
