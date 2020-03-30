By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Melon & Grape 200G

Tesco Finest Melon & Grape 200G
£ 2.00
£1.00/100g
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy153kJ 36kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars7.4g
    8%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 153kJ / 36kcal

Product Description

  • Melon and Grapes
  • A specially selected mix. Refreshing and aromatic Charentais melon paired with delicate, sweet grapes.
  A specially selected mix. Refreshing and aromatic Charentais melon paired with delicate, sweet grapes.
  • © Tesco 2020. SCA7861-004
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Charentais Melon, Grapes.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain {s} pips..Warning: Whole grapes can present a choking hazard to small children..

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Card. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values1/2 of a pack (100g)A serving contains
Energy153kJ / 36kcal153kJ / 36kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate7.4g7.4g
Sugars7.4g7.4g
Fibre1.7g1.7g
Protein0.6g0.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain {s} pips..Warning: Whole grapes can present a choking hazard to small children..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

