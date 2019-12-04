Onken Light & Fruity Apple & Cinnamon Yogurt 450G
Offer
Product Description
- 0% fat apple cinnamon yogurt with sweetener live cultures inside
- No added sugar*
- *contains naturally occurring sugars
- Tickle your taste buds with our light & fruity yogurt - full on flavour that's fat free, with no added sugar and only 50 calories per 100g. Onken's unique blend of cultures make this Biopot® so mild and creamy.
- Quality from Emmi the Dairy Expert
- The original biopot yogurt
- Gluten free
- No artificial flavourings, colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 450g
Information
Ingredients
Yogurt (Skimmed Milk), Water, Oligofructose (Fibre), Modified Corn Starch, Apple Pieces (7.0%), Cinnamon, Natural Apple Flavouring, Natural Flavourings, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Sweetener (Sucralose)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated.Once opened consume within 3 days. Best Before: see date on lid.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
Name and address
- Emmi UK Limited,
- 111 Upper Richmond Road,
- Putney,
- London,
- SW15 2TJ.
Return to
- Freephone Customer Helpline 0080 0090 00100
- www.onken.co.uk
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|211kJ/50kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|6.2g
|of which sugars
|5.3g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|Protein
|4.6g
|Salt
|0.17g
|Calcium
|163mg
