Hotwheels Double Loop Dash

- Kids can race against a friend in this epic drag race track with a launcher and finish gate that activates the winner's flag. Great set for competition with friends or solo training and testing Hot Wheels® vehicle performance.
- With over 12 feet of track the Double Loop Dash™ is an impressive side-by-side track. The classic double loop feature takes it over the top!
- Everything connects for endless possibilities - connect to other track sets to keep the action going! Easy portability for fun with friends. Includes two Hot Wheels® vehicles.
- New for 2019, Double Loop Dash™ is Hot Wheels® Longest Ever side-by-side drag race! Kids race down the track and around the loop to be the first one to reach the finish gate and activate the flag for the win! This versatile set can be reassembled in single player mode for one really long track. Comes with two Hot Wheels® vehicles. There are over 12 feet of track and everything folds up in a couple of easy steps for storage and on-the-go fun. Great gift for kids ages 5 to 10 years old.
