Lego Mias Horse Trailer 41371
- Features a 4x4 buggy and LEGO Friends horse trailer toy with a hinged side panel to make it easy to load all the needed horse-riding gear
- It also includes a trailer with tailgate so the horse can walk into it up a ramp, plus a box with LEGO Friends horse grooming accessories
- This horse toy includes 2 Mini-doll figures: Mia and Emma, a horse figure, a rabbit figure plus a buildable forest scene for the rabbit
- It's time to enjoy some fresh forest air on horseback with LEGO® Friends 41371 Mia's Horse Trailer. At the forest, kids can help LEGO Friends Mia explore the woods on horseback looking for wildlife as she goes. Give any LEGO builder an amazing building experience with Instructions Plus, available in the LEGO Life app for smartphones and tablets. The easy-to-use, intuitive building instructions let them zoom, rotate and visualise their creation using the special ghost mode as they go. Instructions Plus is also great for younger builders, guiding them through the building process for a greater sense of independence and achievement.
- ATV measures over 2” (6cm) high, 3” (9cm) long and 1” (5cm) wide; trailer measures over 3” (8cm) high, 5” (13cm) long and 3” (8cm) wide.
- Contains 216 pieces.
- H19.1cm x W7cm x D35.4cm
- Warning! Choking hazard. Small parts.
