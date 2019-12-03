By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
LEGO Harry Potter Expecto Patronum 75945

LEGO Harry Potter Expecto Patronum 75945
  • - Play out movie scenes with this LEGO Harry Potter 75945 building set with Harry, Sirius Black, Dementors, Harry's stag charm and a cast-spell shooting function.
  • - Build and play out Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Forbidden Forest scenes, with 4 minifigures and a new-for-June-2019 stag figure
  • - Set a forest scene of the magical world of wizards with a small lakeside build and 2 buildable trees with a spell-cast shooting function.
  • - Includes 4 LEGO Harry Potter minifigures: new-for-June-2019 Harry Potter, new-for-June-2019 Sirius Black and 2 Dementors.
  • - The semi-transparent glittering stag figure has room for a minifigure on top.
  • - Also includes Harry's wand to cast the Expecto Patronum spell, as used in the Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban movie.
  • Transport fans of Harry Potter aged 7 and over to a magical world of wizards, Dementors™ and mythical creatures with this LEGO Harry Potter 75945 Expecto Patronum building set. Kids will love the details in the Forbidden Forest scene, firing the Expecto Patronum spell at the 2 Dementor minifigures, and summoning Harry's Patronus charm-a new-for-June-2019 stag figure-to ward them off his godfather, Sirius Black™. Packed with endless magical possibilities, this Harry Potter gift for kids will conjure up a magical world of imaginative play.
  • Larger tree measures over 5” (13cm) high, 3” (8cm) wide and 1” (4cm) deep; Stag Patronus figure stands over 2” (7cm) tall.
  • Contains 121 pieces. Warning! Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts. Choking hazard

Beautiful set with introductions of new pieces

This Harry Potter scene was a very important one in Prisoner of Azkaban, my favorite film. Finally a Sirius Black figure that looks awesome appears in a set. Harry and Two dementors appear in the set, which is god if you want to build a Dementor army. My favorite part of the set is the stag. I love deer, and this one is a "fine addition to my collection." The transparent blue body with sparkling element really gives you the magic used to create this patronas. The stag's antlers are made of rubber, which was an unexpected aspect of the set. The setting has two trees, which look good, but not really from the back. I'd suggest keeping the back of the set to a wall. If you are an avid collector of special pieces or just a Harry Potter fan, this set is a must. The only problem, though, is that it is 20 bucks (forgive the pun) for 121 pieces, so not the best Price per Part ratio, but I don't care about that because the Stag was an expensive piece to manufacture.

Fun set to represent Prisoner of Azkaban

This was a fun, quick build! With the last wave of Harry Potter Lego representing movies 1 and 2, this is a simple yet appropriate set for Prisoner of Azkaban. I like the stag patronus piece, and I like that Harry's shorter legs are able to move just as the full-size legs do. My only qualm is piece 4262978 (the three-pointed grey propeller piece). There is a small notch to indicate which way it connects to the other piece, which I didn't notice until after, and I ended up having to take my two trees apart because they were crooked. I would have preferred more specifications about which way to put this piece, but no biggie! This set is a nice nod to movie three, and it is small enough that it can nestle closely to the Hogwarts castle sets without taking up too much extra space! Also, I would definitely consider ordering from this website again, because it was delivered very quickly!

Awesome set with one disappointment

I love this set and it is a great addition to my Harry Potter Lego collection. I was most excited about the stag patronus piece and was Little disappointed that the the antlers are a matte translucent rubber and not clear and sparkly like the rest of the stag. I understand that this was done with safety in mind but the rubber doesn't really match the clear sparkly Lego stag. Other than that and the flat backed trees Lego did a great job on this set including having four minifigs.

Great set with one big downside

Absolutely love this set, it's one of my fave scenes from all of the films. Getting 4 mini figures is fab, and so happy to finally have Sirius but the downside is that the patronus is all prebuilt except for a double brick that you put on its back. I know it wouldn't have been easy to make out of Lego bricks but it does feel like a cop out that its just a cast bit of plastic, nothing to make it Lego.

The Stag Patronus is everything

Buying the set alone just for the stag patronus, sirius black minifigure and the dementors are worth it! Looks great and as close to the original movie scene as possible. The trees depict how sad and cold the environment is when dementors are around. The new design of the dementors are great! Would be even better if they included more dementors. Planning to buy another set just to add more trees and dementors to set the scene. One negative: did not like the patronus spell shooting out of the tree. Luckily it is easily removable. Would have been better if they had another harry potter minifig casting the patronus.

Good set

A good set for the price, has some nice playable features and Sirius is well designed. Lots of figures for a small set and the trees are fairly detailed.

