LEGO Harry Potter Expecto Patronum 75945

Beautiful set with introductions of new pieces 5 stars Review from lego.com 16th August 2019 This Harry Potter scene was a very important one in Prisoner of Azkaban, my favorite film. Finally a Sirius Black figure that looks awesome appears in a set. Harry and Two dementors appear in the set, which is god if you want to build a Dementor army. My favorite part of the set is the stag. I love deer, and this one is a "fine addition to my collection." The transparent blue body with sparkling element really gives you the magic used to create this patronas. The stag's antlers are made of rubber, which was an unexpected aspect of the set. The setting has two trees, which look good, but not really from the back. I'd suggest keeping the back of the set to a wall. If you are an avid collector of special pieces or just a Harry Potter fan, this set is a must. The only problem, though, is that it is 20 bucks (forgive the pun) for 121 pieces, so not the best Price per Part ratio, but I don't care about that because the Stag was an expensive piece to manufacture.

Fun set to represent Prisoner of Azkaban 4 stars Review from lego.com 10th July 2019 This was a fun, quick build! With the last wave of Harry Potter Lego representing movies 1 and 2, this is a simple yet appropriate set for Prisoner of Azkaban. I like the stag patronus piece, and I like that Harry’s shorter legs are able to move just as the full-size legs do. My only qualm is piece 4262978 (the three-pointed grey propeller piece). There is a small notch to indicate which way it connects to the other piece, which I didn’t notice until after, and I ended up having to take my two trees apart because they were crooked. I would have preferred more specifications about which way to put this piece, but no biggie! This set is a nice nod to movie three, and it is small enough that it can nestle closely to the Hogwarts castle sets without taking up too much extra space! Also, I would definitely consider ordering from this website again, because it was delivered very quickly!

Awesome set with one disappointment 4 stars Review from lego.com 1st July 2019 I love this set and it is a great addition to my Harry Potter Lego collection. I was most excited about the stag patronus piece and was Little disappointed that the the antlers are a matte translucent rubber and not clear and sparkly like the rest of the stag. I understand that this was done with safety in mind but the rubber doesn't really match the clear sparkly Lego stag. Other than that and the flat backed trees Lego did a great job on this set including having four minifigs.

Great set with one big downside 4 stars Review from lego.com 14th June 2019 Absolutely love this set, it's one of my fave scenes from all of the films. Getting 4 mini figures is fab, and so happy to finally have Sirius but the downside is that the patronus is all prebuilt except for a double brick that you put on its back. I know it wouldn't have been easy to make out of Lego bricks but it does feel like a cop out that its just a cast bit of plastic, nothing to make it Lego.

The Stag Patronus is everything 5 stars Review from lego.com 6th June 2019 Buying the set alone just for the stag patronus, sirius black minifigure and the dementors are worth it! Looks great and as close to the original movie scene as possible. The trees depict how sad and cold the environment is when dementors are around. The new design of the dementors are great! Would be even better if they included more dementors. Planning to buy another set just to add more trees and dementors to set the scene. One negative: did not like the patronus spell shooting out of the tree. Luckily it is easily removable. Would have been better if they had another harry potter minifig casting the patronus.