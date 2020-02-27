Lego Mars Research Shuttle 60226

Spaceship!

4 stars

Review from lego.com

29th October 2019

Relaxed build over 2-3 hours with some background movie watching, then dismantled it and rebuilt it with my niece of 4 and grandfather the next day and we all had a blast! (Thrilled to bits to see my niece thoroughly enjoy her first taste of Lego!) The set design is wonderful, a number of sections I found to be particularly clever in their design and it's a delight to build. The stickers and off-axis parts like the engines and wingtips give it a ton of flair, really adding to the already existing details and the shuttle alone would make for a great display model. The inclusion of the rover and tiny drone are a pleasant bonus. Lego at this time is very much a luxury for the big kid that is me, it's something I can afford but rarely, so I'm picky with which sets I generally go for and I must say absolutely that this set is fantastic value for money. You will end up with, as mentioned, a great, and surprisingly sizeable display piece with oodles of character. Should you wish to break it back down again, there are plenty of unique and useful bricks that can augment other space sets or create something new entirely, I am still exploring the rebuildability of this set and I'm excited by the possibilities! I had to dock (pun intended) one star from the final score, as I do feel there are a few minor and/or subjective cons to this set. My first is the landing gears, I feel they're far too small (I think I am not the first to mention this) and somewhat fragile-feeling. The cockpit canopy could in my opinion be designed to affix more securely, or with some kind of hinge system (It's affixed via the white 2x2-pin wedge on the nose) as it's a touch wobbly-feeling overall. And lastly the grip of the rover's claw doesn't really interact too well with the things it's supposed to, for me at least, and it's difficult to get a good grip on the samples for example for display or play purposes and that for me does bring down its play experience *ever* so slightly. I say this after having to go hunting for a sample brick that pinged-off and under furniture! :P Overall a solid 9/10 set. Great design, satisfying build, tons of play value and great value for money makes this a worthwhile set to grab for those looking to start their City/Space collection!