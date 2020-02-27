Lego Mars Research Shuttle 60226

Back to 80
When I was a child my very first lego was space 924 and 6970. I play a lot with this sets. Now I buy many sets for my 3 children but the 60226 Mars adventure is a real pleasure for my son. It is simple, clear lines, many pieces and many gadget that help with the play storyboard. A perfect set to build but awesome to play with.
Happy Kid
I built this with my twin son and daughter (age 4). They are so excited. It was a bit too advanced for them to build on their own, but they can't stop playing with it. And building it brought me back to when I was kid playing with legos. I highly recommend this to any future Mars explorer.
Spaceship!
Relaxed build over 2-3 hours with some background movie watching, then dismantled it and rebuilt it with my niece of 4 and grandfather the next day and we all had a blast! (Thrilled to bits to see my niece thoroughly enjoy her first taste of Lego!) The set design is wonderful, a number of sections I found to be particularly clever in their design and it's a delight to build. The stickers and off-axis parts like the engines and wingtips give it a ton of flair, really adding to the already existing details and the shuttle alone would make for a great display model. The inclusion of the rover and tiny drone are a pleasant bonus. Lego at this time is very much a luxury for the big kid that is me, it's something I can afford but rarely, so I'm picky with which sets I generally go for and I must say absolutely that this set is fantastic value for money. You will end up with, as mentioned, a great, and surprisingly sizeable display piece with oodles of character. Should you wish to break it back down again, there are plenty of unique and useful bricks that can augment other space sets or create something new entirely, I am still exploring the rebuildability of this set and I'm excited by the possibilities! I had to dock (pun intended) one star from the final score, as I do feel there are a few minor and/or subjective cons to this set. My first is the landing gears, I feel they're far too small (I think I am not the first to mention this) and somewhat fragile-feeling. The cockpit canopy could in my opinion be designed to affix more securely, or with some kind of hinge system (It's affixed via the white 2x2-pin wedge on the nose) as it's a touch wobbly-feeling overall. And lastly the grip of the rover's claw doesn't really interact too well with the things it's supposed to, for me at least, and it's difficult to get a good grip on the samples for example for display or play purposes and that for me does bring down its play experience *ever* so slightly. I say this after having to go hunting for a sample brick that pinged-off and under furniture! :P Overall a solid 9/10 set. Great design, satisfying build, tons of play value and great value for money makes this a worthwhile set to grab for those looking to start their City/Space collection!
Fun Fun
My 4 year old wants to be astronaut so we got this set for him. We both had a good time putting it together. Directions was so simple a 4 year old can do it
spaceship
This set was tell you about the next 50 years of nasa
Needs a Runway
Guessing here, but I think the "story" behind this set is that astronauts in orbit around Mars in a space shuttle are controlling a Mars drone and robotic exploration rover on the surface, then a rocket box (?) lofts a rock sample up to the ship for study. You get a little of everything, here: a shuttle, two astronauts, a six-wheeled rover, flying drone, rocks, and return box. If you're looking for a Lego "sampler" of the new City Mars Exploration set, this is probably it. Two gripes: the landing gear is too small for a shuttle this size, and the shuttle "cargo bay" will only fit the astronaut and a box, not a satellite or anything larger. The shuttle would not be able to land on Mars unless astronauts on the surface build a runway! Still, I think there's good play value and parts value here and if you can't swing the price of the whole series, this is the one to get for your budding astronaut.