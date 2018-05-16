Belkin 10K Powerbank Rose Gold

Product Description
- 10000 mAh Battery capacity
- Polymer Battery technology
- Universal Charger compatibility
- - Fast Charging with the USB-A 2.4A Port
- - Universal with 2 USB-A ports so you can charge simultaneously
- - The 10k power bank offers up to an additional 70 hours of battery life
- 10k Rose Gold Power Bank: Stay charged anywhere with this slim and lightweight Rose Gold 10,000 mAh power bank that fits in your pocket or bag. 10,000 mAh recharges your smartphone to provide enough power for an additional 70 hours of video playback. A universal USB-A 2.4A port delivers up to 5V to quickly and safely charge devices like smartwatches, fitness bands, headphones, speakers, action cameras, and Bluetooth-enabled devices. A 5V 2.0A input allows the power bank to recharge quickly between uses. 2 USB ports allow you to charge up to 2 devices at the same time so all your devices are always ready to go.
