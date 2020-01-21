By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Milkybar Mix Ups White & Milk Chocolate Share Pouch 196G

5(1)Write a review
£ 2.50
£1.28/100g
Each 6 pieces** contain
  • Energy337kJ 81kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.7g
    7%
  • Saturates2.8g
    14%
  • Sugars7.8g
    9%
  • Salt0.05g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2249kJ

Product Description

  • A mix of white chocolate pieces with a creamy tasting cocoa filling and milk chocolate pieces with a creamy tasting milky filling.
  • Visit us at www.milkybar.co.uk for lots of fun things to do.
  • Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures.
  • Milkybar® is part of the Nestlé Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.co.uk.
  • Milkybar® Mix Ups are here! An exciting mix of Milkybar® white chocolate pieces with a delicious creamy-tasting cocoa filling and milk chocolate pieces with a delicious creamy-tasting milky filling. Our Milkybar® Mix Ups are available in bags of different size.
  • There are absolutely no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives in Milkybar® Mix Ups. And of course milk is our number one ingredient in Milkybar® white chocolate.
  • Milkybar® was created in 1937, when Nestlé almost exclusively manufactured milk products. The recipe is different today, but at Milkybar® we still love milk - you only have to look at our simple white chocolate recipe to see how much! Enjoy the delicious taste of Milkybar® in bars, blocks and bags.
  • Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures.
  • Milkybar® is part of the Nestlé Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com.
  • If you love Milkybar® Mix Ups, why not try our Milkybar® Wowsomes®? With 30% less sugar than similar chocolate products and a crisp, creamy-tasting centre, they are 100% delicious.
  • A mix of Milkybar® white chocolate pieces with a creamy-tasting cocoa filling and milk chocolate pieces with a creamy-tasting milky filling
  • Delicious white chocolate and milk chocolate
  • No artificial colours, flavours of preservatives
  • Pack size: 196G

Information

Ingredients

Filled White Chocolate Pieces (50%) (Milk Powders 37% (Whole and Skimmed), Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Palm Kernel, Sunflower, Mango Kernel, Sal, Shea), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavouring), Filled Milk Chocolate Pieces (50%) (Sugar, Milk Powders (Whole and Skimmed), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Palm Kernel, Sunflower, Mango Kernel, Sal, Shea), Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, White and Milk Chocolates contain Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Gluten

Storage

Store cool and dryFor Best Before End See Base.

Preparation and Usage

  • Know Your Servings 6 Pieces = 1 Serving
  • More to share
  • ... with others, with a movie, as a treat

Number of uses

Contains approximately 13 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

Name and address

  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive City West,
  • Dublin 24.

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 604 604
Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

196g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving**Reference Intake*%RI*
Energy2249kJ337kJ8400kJ
-538kcal81kcal2000kcal4%
Fat31.3g4.7g70g7%
of which: saturates18.8g2.8g20g14%
Carbohydrate53.2g8.0g260g3%
of which: sugars52.3g7.8g90g9%
Fibre1.2g0.2g--
Protein10.0g1.5g50g3%
Salt0.33g0.05g6g<1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**6 pieces----
Contains approximately 13 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Safety information

View more safety information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

delicious my new favourite !

5 stars

absolutely divine hope they keep these going !

