Pataks Tandoori Smoky Wrap Kit 440G

Product Description
- Smoky Tandoori Wrap Streetfood Kit
- Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter
- For more recipe inspiration, visit www.pataks.co.uk
- Contains 8 wraps, tandoori spice rub and mango chutney
- Our Patak's Streetfood Kits range helps you to re-create your own authentic Indian street food dishes in 3 simple steps. Each kit contains a Patak's spice rub to give your meat or vegetables a rich depth of flavour, with a delicious mango chutney to add the finishing touch, all rolled up in a wrap.
- This smoky tandoori wrap streetfood kit is inspired by the historical capital, Delhi which is also a foodies' paradise. From street food to international cuisines, Delhi, or as we lovingly call it 'Dilli', can blow your mind in every way. Tandoori chicken is at the heart of Delhi and the tandoori spice rub uses an abundance of locally inspired Indian spices and flavours:
- Cumin
- Also know as jeera in native language. It is a sweet smelling spice with a distinctive bitter flavour along with warm fragrance.
- Chilli
- Also known as lal mirch in native language. The main purpose of chilli is to give spice and warming heat in dishes.
- Cardamon
- Also known as elachi in native language. Commonly grown wild in the rainforests from the Western Ghats mountain range it's often referred to as the 'Queen of Spices', Thanks to it's distinctive lemony floral flavour.
- Kit for the preparation of wraps consists of tortilla wraps, sweet mango chutney and tandoori spice rub.
- For three generations, our family has been proud to share our passion for the exciting flavours of India, sourcing and blending some of the highest quality spices to our own secret recipe. We hope you enjoy our smoky tandoori wrap kit - a feast for the senses every time.
- On every street corner from Mumbai to Punjab. You will find an array of bustling food stalls filling the air with wonderful aromas. This is where locals gather to chit, chaat and chai! Every region boasts its own specialties with their own unique flavours and textures, so the options are endless.
- If you have enjoyed this Smoky Tandoori Kit, why not try the Fiery Gunpowder Skewer Kit in our new Streetfood range?
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Chilli rating - medium - 2
- Cooking time 15 minutes
- Pack size: 440G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Mustard, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Just add 400g diced chicken thigh and your choice of vegetables or salad.
15 Cooking time
Rub or mix the tandoori spices with the diced chicken.
Cook the chicken in the oven, around 15 min in a 200° fan oven or until it's cooked through.
Add the tandoori chicken plus any vegetables or salad and mango chutney to the wrap.
Let's get cooking!
1 In a bowl, mix the chicken with the smoky tandoori spice rub.
2 Pre-heat the oven, 200° fan and cook the chicken for 15 minutes.
3 Heat the wraps quickly in a frying pan, just enough to turn them a light golden colour.
4 Add the cooked chicken, red pepper & spring onion and mango chutney to the wrap.
Preparation and Usage
- While tandoori and mango chutney are authentic and deeply rooted in Indian cuisine, the fun with wraps is that pretty much anything goes!
- Here are some ideas you might want to try:
- Dip the wrap into a bowl of whisked egg and chopped coriander then heat well in a pan
- Try different Indian chutneys or pickles to tailor the taste of your wrap
- Instead of chicken, why not try using paneer cheese or butternut squash
Number of uses
Serves 3-4 people
Name and address
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Leigh,
- Lancashire,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
Return to
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Leigh,
- Lancashire,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
- UK: 0800 0195 617
- ROI: 0044 800 0195 617
- Guarantee: If you haven't enjoyed this product, please contact us quoting the code on the base. Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
440g ℮
- Chilli rating - medium - 2
- Cooking time 15 minutes
- Tortilla Wraps (73%)
- Sweet Mango Chutney (23%)
- Tandoori Spice Rub (4%)
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Mango, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Spices, Cumin Seeds, Dried Crushed Chilli, Paprika Extract
Allergy Information
- Contains: Mustard, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, use immediately.
Number of uses
Serves 3-4 people
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100g Energy 1025kJ/241kcal Fat <0.5g of which saturates <0.1g Carbohydrate 62.0g of which sugars 60.0g Protein <0.5g Salt 2.3g
- Chilli rating - medium - 2
- Cooking time 15 minutes
- Tortilla Wraps (73%)
- Sweet Mango Chutney (23%)
- Tandoori Spice Rub (4%)
Information
Ingredients
Ground Spices (Cumin, Green Cardamom, Coriander, Chilli, Cinnamon, Clove), Cracked Coriander Seeds, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Ground Fenugreek, Onion Powder, Mustard Powder, Ginger Powder, Paprika Extract, Acid (Citric Acid), Dried Coriander Leaf, Garlic Powder, Fenugreek Leaf, Ground Black Pepper
Allergy Information
- Contains: Mustard, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, use immediately.
Number of uses
Serves 3-4 people
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100g Energy 1150kJ/ 275kcal Fat 14.0g of which saturates 1.6g Carbohydrate 13.0g of which sugars 3.2g Protein 12.0g Salt 12.6g
- Chilli rating - medium - 2
- Cooking time 15 minutes
- Tortilla Wraps (73%)
- Sweet Mango Chutney (23%)
- Tandoori Spice Rub (4%)
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Water, Palm Oil, Stabilisers (Glycerol, Carboxymethyl Cellulose, Guar Gum), Wheat Gluten, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Carbonate), Glucose, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Wheat Fibre, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Flour Treatment Agent (L - Cysteine)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Mustard, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, use immediately.
Number of uses
Serves 3-4 people
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100g Energy 1327kJ/ 315kcal Fat 7.7g of which saturates 3.0g Carbohydrate 53.0g of which sugars 5.0g Protein 7.2g Salt 2.0g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020