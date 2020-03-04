Pataks Gunpowder Skewers Kit 150G
Offer
Product Description
- Individual Sachets of Gunpowder Spices Marinade, Tomato Chutney and Bamboo Skewers.
- Our Patak's Streetfood Kits range help you to re-create your own authentic Indian street food dishes in 3 simple steps. Each pack contains a Patak's marinade to give a rich, depth of flavour, skewers to allow your chosen meat or vegetables to be grilled & a delicious chutney to add the finishing touch.
- The Gunpowder Marinade has an abundance of Indian spices and flavours:
- Dried Red Chilli:
- Chillies range in heat from mild to every hot. The heat comes from capsaicin in their seeds and inner white membrane. Dairy helps with mellowing spice.
- Pepper:
- Known as the "King of Spices" in India, black pepper is the whole dried fruit of an evergreen creeper and delivers a distinctive aroma and flavour.
- Mustard Seeds:
- There are 3 varieties of mustard seed, with the black seeds most commonly used in recipes for their earthy and strong flavours.
- Dried Curry Leaves:
- Otherwise known as kadi patta, curry leaves are picked from a small, deciduous tree and give an intensely aromatic, spicy aroma with a slight citrus note.
- On every street corner from Mumbai to Punjab, you will find an array of bustling food stalls filling the air with wonderful aromas. This is where locals gather to chit, chat and chai! Every region boasts its own specialties with their own unique flavours and textures, so the options are endless.
- In the streets of Southern India, gunpowder is a extremely popular dish that is packed full of flavour from the chilli that brings the perfect level of heat.
- For three generations, our family has been proud to share our passion for the exciting flavours of India. Sourcing and blending some of the highest quality spices to our own secret recipe. We hope you enjoy our Gunpowder Skewer Kit - a feast for the senses every time.
- If you have enjoyed this fiery gunpowder, why not try our tandoori skewer kit
- Chilli rating - hot - 3
- Cooking time 10 minutes
- This product must be cooked
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
Gunpowder Spices Marinade (67%) [Water, Ginger (5%), Garlic, Ground Spices (5%) [Coriander (1.3%), Paprika, Cumin, Turmeric, Fenugreek, Chilli (0.2%), Black Pepper (0.2%), Spices], Creamed Coconut, Sunflower Oil, Thickener (Modified Tapioca Starch), Salt, Lime Juice Concentrate, Mustard Seeds (1%), Black Pepper (0.5%), Chilli (0.5%), Curry Leaves (0.5%), Colour (Paprika Extract), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract)], Tomato Chutney (33%) [Water, Sugar, Tomato Paste (7%), Sunflower Oil, Ginger, Garlic, Thickener (Modified Tapioca Starch, Vinegar, Acidity Regulators (Acetic Acid, Citric Acid), Salt, Coriander (0.3%), Cumin Powder, Coriander Powder, Cumin Seeds, Paprika Powder, Chilli Powder (0.05%), Fennel Powder]
Allergy Information
- May also contain Peanuts and Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, use immediately.
Produce of
Produced in Thailand
Preparation and Usage
- Just Add
- Diced Paneer (400g)
- Or Diced Chicken Breast (400g)
- Two Red Chillies
- Let's Get Cooking!
- 1 In a bowl, mix the paneer & chillies with the gunpowder spice marinade. If you have the time, leave to marinate for 20 minutes for a deeper flavour whilst you soak your skewers.
- 2 Evenly thread the diced paneer & chillies onto the skewers.
- 3 Pre-heat the grill for 180C and cook under the grill for 10 minutes turning frequently. If using chicken, cook under the grill until cooked through.
- 4 Garnish with chopped coriander & serve with the tomato chutney
Number of uses
Number of servings: 2, Average serving size: 75 g
Warnings
- WARNING
- PRE-SOAK THE SKEWERS IN WATER FOR 15 MINUTES PRIOR TO COOKING. BE CAREFUL WHEN THREADING THE MEAT OR VEGETABLES ONTO THE SKEWER AS THE SKEWER END MAY BE SHARP.
Name and address
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Leigh,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
Return to
- Guarantee: If you haven't enjoyed this product, please contact us quoting the code on the back of pack. Your statutory rights are not affected.
- UK: 0800 0195 617
- ROI: 0044 800 0195 617
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving
|Energy
|554kJ/133kcal
|417kJ/100kcal
|Fat
|9.0g
|6.8g
|of which saturates
|2.9g
|2.2g
|Carbohydrate
|12g
|9.0g
|of which sugars
|5.0g
|3.8g
|Protein
|1.0g
|0.7g
|Salt
|1.7g
|1.3g
Safety information
