Pataks Smoky Tandoori Skewers 150G
Product Description
- Individual Sachets of Tandoori Marinade, Mint & Coriander Chutney, and Bamboo Skewers
- Our Patak's Streetfood Kits range help you to re-create your own authentic Indian street food dishes in 3 simple steps. Each pack contains a Patak's marinade to give a rich, depth of flavour. Skewers to allow your chosen meat or vegetables to be grilled & a delicious chutney to add the finishing touch.
- The tandoori marinade has an abundance of Indian spices and flavours:
- Pepper:
- Known as the "King of Spices" in India. Black pepper is the whole dried fruit of an evergreen creeper and delivers a distinctive aroma and flavour.
- Ginger:
- Ginger is an underground root. In its fresh state it's most often used as pulp. Adding it to a dish will add a distinct flavour with a pungent fresh aroma.
- Dried Red Chilli:
- Chillies range in heat from mild to every hot. The heat comes from capsaicin in their seeds and inner white membrane. Dairy helps with mellowing spice.
- Cardamom:
- Black & green cardamom seeds have a powerful aroma that has distinct notes of pepper & ginger. They both pack a flavour punch but the larger black seeds have a delicious smoky flavour.
- On every street corner from Mumbai to Punjab, you will find an array of bustling food stalls filling the air with wonderful aromas. This is where locals gather to chit, chat and chai! Every region boasts its own specialties with their own unique flavours and textures, so the options are endless.
- This Smoky Tandoori Street Food Kit is inspired by the hustle and bustle of the streets across the cities of the Punjab state. Famous for delicious, quick & tasty delights on every street corner, skewers are an ever present dish in Punjab with a wide variety of proteins, vegetables and spices bringing the dish to life.
- For three generations, our family has been proud to share our passion for the exciting flavours of India. Sourcing and blending some of the highest quality spices to our own secret recipe. We hope you enjoy our Tandoori Skewer Kit - a feast for the senses every time.
- Chilli rating - medium - 2
- Cooking time 15 minutes
- This product must be cooked
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
Tandoori Marinade (67%) [Water, Ground Spices (7%) [Coriander, Paprika, Cumin, Chilli (0.7%), Cardamom (0.5%), Black Pepper (0.3%), Turmeric, Spices], Ginger (5%), Garlic, Sunflower Oil, Thickener (Modified Tapioca Starch), Salt, Lime Juice Concentrate (1%), Coriander (1%), Colour (Paprika Extract), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract)], Mint & Coriander Chutney (33%) [Water, Sugar, Mint Leaves (6%), Ginger (3%), Coriander (3%), Lime Juice Concentration (1%), Sunflower Oil, Thickener (Modified Tapioca Starch), Salt, Chilli (0.5%), Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Colour (Copper Complexes of Chlorophyllin)]
Allergy Information
- May contain Mustard, Peanuts and Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, use immediately.
Produce of
Produced in Thailand
Preparation and Usage
- Just Add
- Diced Chicken Thigh (400g)
- Or Diced Lamb (400g)
- Diced Red Pepper
- Diced Yellow Pepper
- Let's get cooking!
- 1 In a bowl, mix the peppers & chicken with the tandoori spice marinade. If you have the time, leave to marinate for 20 minutes for a deeper flavour whilst you soak your skewers.
- 2 Evenly thread the diced chicken & peppers onto the skewers.
- 3 Pre-heat the grill to 200C and cook under the grill for 15 minutes turning frequently. If using lamb, cook under the grill until cooked through.
- 4 Garnish with chopped coriander & serve with the mint & coriander chutney
Number of uses
Number of servings: 2, Average serving size: 75 g
Warnings
- WARNING
- PRE-SOAK THE SKEWERS IN WATER FOR 15 MINUTES PRIOR TO COOKING. BE CAREFUL WHEN THREADING THE MEAT OR VEGETABLES ONTO THE SKEWER AS THE SKEWER END MAY BE SHARP.
Name and address
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Leigh,
- Lancashire,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
Return to
- Guarantee: If you haven't enjoyed this product, please contact us quoting the code on the back of pack. Your statutory rights are not affected.
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Leigh,
- Lancashire,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
- UK: 0800 0195 617
- ROI: 0044 800 0195 617
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving
|Energy
|494 kJ/118 kcal
|365 kJ/87 kcal
|Fat
|6.0g
|4.5g
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|15g
|11g
|of which sugars
|10g
|7.5g
|Protein
|1.0g
|0.7g
|Salt
|1.8g
|1.4g
Safety information
WARNING PRE-SOAK THE SKEWERS IN WATER FOR 15 MINUTES PRIOR TO COOKING. BE CAREFUL WHEN THREADING THE MEAT OR VEGETABLES ONTO THE SKEWER AS THE SKEWER END MAY BE SHARP.
