Tesco Belgian Chocolate Brownie Trifle 470G

Tesco Belgian Chocolate Brownie Trifle 470G
£ 3.00
£0.64/100g
1/6 of a dessert
  • Energy982kJ 235kcal
    12%
  • Fat12.5g
    18%
  • Saturates8.0g
    40%
  • Sugars20.8g
    23%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1259kJ / 301kcal

Product Description

  • Belgian chocolate sauce, custard and mousse with chocolate flavoured sponge and chocolate brownie topped with white chocolate curls.
  • Made with Belgian Chocolate Rich chocolate mousse and custard hand finished with white chocolate Our chefs have created a modern twist on a family favourite using traditional layering as you would at home.
  • Made with Belgian Chocolate Rich chocolate mousse and custard hand finished with white chocolate
  • Made with Belgian chocolate
  • Rich chocolate mousse and custard hand-finished with white chocolate
  • Pack size: 470g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Whole Milk, Whipping Cream (Milk), Belgian Dark Chocolate (13%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Water, Sugar, Belgian Chocolate Brownie (8%) [Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Butter (Milk), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Belgian Dark Chocolate [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Full Fat Reduced Salt Soft Cheese [Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Salt, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Carob Gum)], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder], Glucose Syrup, Dark Brown Sugar, Belgian Milk Chocolate (3%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Pasteurised Egg, Pork Gelatine, White Chocolate Mega Curls [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Vanilla Extract, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Cornflour, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Dried Skimmed Milk, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Acidity Regulator (Calcium Lactate).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 6 servings

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Sleeve. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

470g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a dessert (78g)
Energy1259kJ / 301kcal982kJ / 235kcal
Fat16.0g12.5g
Saturates10.2g8.0g
Carbohydrate34.5g26.9g
Sugars26.6g20.8g
Fibre0.9g0.7g
Protein4.3g3.4g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

I love these i could eat one everyday

