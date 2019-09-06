Tesco Belgian Chocolate Brownie Trifle 470G

I love these i could eat one everyday
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1259kJ / 301kcal
INGREDIENTS: Whole Milk, Whipping Cream (Milk), Belgian Dark Chocolate (13%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Water, Sugar, Belgian Chocolate Brownie (8%) [Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Butter (Milk), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Belgian Dark Chocolate [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Full Fat Reduced Salt Soft Cheese [Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Salt, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Carob Gum)], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder], Glucose Syrup, Dark Brown Sugar, Belgian Milk Chocolate (3%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Pasteurised Egg, Pork Gelatine, White Chocolate Mega Curls [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Vanilla Extract, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Cornflour, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Dried Skimmed Milk, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Acidity Regulator (Calcium Lactate).
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains approx. 6 servings
Pot. Plastic check local recycling Sleeve. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled
470g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a dessert (78g)
|Energy
|1259kJ / 301kcal
|982kJ / 235kcal
|Fat
|16.0g
|12.5g
|Saturates
|10.2g
|8.0g
|Carbohydrate
|34.5g
|26.9g
|Sugars
|26.6g
|20.8g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.7g
|Protein
|4.3g
|3.4g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
