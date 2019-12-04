By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gu Strawberry & Rhubarb Free From Cheesecake 2X95g

2(1)Write a review
Gu Strawberry & Rhubarb Free From Cheesecake 2X95g
£ 2.30
£1.22/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Gluten Free Biscuit Base, with a Vanilla & Coconut Cream Layer, Topped with Strawberry & Rhubarb Compote.
  • Follow us on Instagram @gupuds & Facebook @GuUK
  • For more information, or to get in touch, swing by www.gupuds.com
  • Sweet and tangy rhubarb and strawberry compote on an Indonesian coconut cream layer, with a gluten free crumbly biscuit base. Free from puds with Gü's fabulously full-on flavour. After a labour of love in the Gü kitchen, we think we've finally cracked it - free from puddings with all the famous indulgence and taste of gü. Gluten-free and suitable for vegans and vegetarians.
  • Made with coconuts and certified suitable for vegans & vegetarians.
  • Vegan Society Approved
  • Packaging is widely recyclable.
  • We're on a mission to blow the minds of pleasure seekers everywhere. Our job description is simply this: to transform each sweet moment into an explosion of pleasure. To us, it's a labour of love. A journey of joy. Every atom of cheesecake, mousse, molten middle, and soufflé is a little victory for us. Delicious, explosive victory. Ever since we first sneaked Gü onto the shelves of a local supermarket, we've been pouring our hearts into making these victories more widespread; from a little-known secret to a global taste phenomenon on the tongues of millions. A Gü Pud is eaten somewhere in the world every second!
  • Gluten Free
  • Suitable for vegans & vegetarians
  • Vegan Society Approved
  • Pack size: 190g

Information

Ingredients

Strawberry & Rhubarb Compote (34%) (Sugar, Rhubarb Puree from Concentrate, Water, Strawberry Pieces, Rhubarb Pieces, Thickener (Modified Starch), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Colour (Concentrated Black Carrot Juice), Natural Flavourings, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)), Coconut Cream (25%), Biscuit Crumb (Gluten Free Flour Blend (Brown Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Maize Flour), Sugar, Palm Oil, Dried Rice Syrup, Sodium Bicarbonate)), Dairy Free Vegan Alternative to Cream Cheese ((Water, Coconut Oil, Soya Protein Concentrate, Salt, Lactic Acid (Dairy Free), Sugar, Thickener (Carrageenan), Natural Flavourings, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)), Sugar, Demerara Sugar, Coconut Oil (4%), Water, Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Gelling Agent (Agar), Thickener (Modified Starch), Natural Vanilla Extract (0.1%)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk, Egg and Nuts

Storage

Keep me chilled, 0 - 5°C. Don't freeze me.

Preparation and Usage

  • Eat me cold.

Name and address

  • Gü,
  • Shepherds Building,
  • London,
  • W14 0DA.

Return to

  • Gü,
  • Shepherds Building,
  • London,
  • W14 0DA.
  • For more information, or to get in touch, swing by www.gupuds.com

Net Contents

2 x 95g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 95 g (ramekin)
Energy kJ12201160
Energy kcal292277
Fat (g)15.915.1
of which saturates (g)11.811.2
Carbohydrate (g)35.934.2
of which sugars (g)27.926.5
Fibre (g)0.20.2
Protein (g)1.51.5
Salt (g)0.140.13

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

I wasn't impressed with these

2 stars

I wasn't impressed with these

