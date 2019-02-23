By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco N'duja Arancini 144G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1120kJ / 268kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked rice mixed with white wine, tomato and spicy 'Nduja paste, coated in breadcrumbs.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Pack size: 144g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice (59%) [Water, Risotto Rice], Onion, White Wine (Sulphites), Tomato, Breadcrumbs (Sulphites) [Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sea Salt, Olive Oil, Salt, Dextrose], 'Nduja Paste [Pork (62%), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Red Chilli, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Paprika, Dextrose, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite)], Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Purée, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Grana Padano Cheese [Grana Padano Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Preservative (Egg Lysozyme)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Garlic Purée, Tomato Juice, Parsley, Cornflour, Smoked Paprika, Paprika, Maize Flour, Cracked Black Pepper, Basil, Rosemary, Salt, Dried Skimmed Milk, Fennel Seed, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), White Pepper, Sage.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Eat hot or cold. Remove all packaging.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 6-8 mins
Important
Not suitable for heating from frozen. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Paper widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

Net Contents

144g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (68g**)
Energy1120kJ / 268kcal762kJ / 182kcal
Fat13.0g8.9g
Saturates2.5g1.7g
Carbohydrate30.4g20.7g
Sugars1.9g1.3g
Fibre2.1g1.4g
Protein6.1g4.2g
Salt0.8g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 144g typically weighs 136g.--

