Lego El Fuegos Stunt Truck 70421

Write a review
£ 35.00
£35.00/each
  • - El Fuego's monster truck has working rear suspension, a rear-mounted cannon, and a 3-wheel motorcycle chopper for cool stunts and jumps
  • - Download the app, then scan the model to make it come alive and reveal the Hidden Side, an ever-changing environment moving around the model
  • - Download the Hidden Side app, scan the model with a phone to bring the AR world to life, while playing the ghost-haunting adventures
  • - This construction set can be played with right out of the box, but for a full experience, a tablet/mobile phone is required (not included)
  • - The app is compatible with selected iOS/Android/mobile devices for better ghost hunting. Check compatibility at www.lego.com/devicecheck
  • Bring to life an exciting and unique augmented reality (AR) play experience with the LEGO® Hidden Side™ 70421 El Fuego's Stunt Truck. Join Vlogger hero Jack Davids and his ghost dog Spencer, using the cannon on the back of the truck to de-haunt the two bikers, riding on their 3-wheel motorcycle chopper. This construction set includes 4 minifigures: Vlogger Jack Davids and his smartphone, caped stuntman, El Fuego, bikers Joey and Dwayne, plus Spencer the ghost dog. Hidden Side delivers an exciting new way to play! The AR playset combines the open creative play of LEGO construction bricks with a continuously updated augmented reality game app for kids. Build and play with the physical set and then watch it come to life as you interact through the AR app. With continuous updates, a unique boss ghost to battle in each set, new mysteries to solve, cool items to find, games to play and ghosts to collect, this LEGO Hidden Side set offers a whole new way to play and interact with building bricks!
  • This El Fuego's Stunt Truck ghost toy measures over 3” (10cm) high, 3” (10cm) wide and 6” (17cm) long.
  • Contains 428 pieces.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Monster truck

5 stars

i liked the monster truck because it is very sturdy. if you unlatch the latch at the back, a spring pushes it up. if you turn the gears differs colors spin into place, interacting with the app.

