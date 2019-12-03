Lego Graveyard Mystery 70420

Great Set for Halloween
As somebody who enjoys the season around Halloween, this set appealed to me. The features and details of the set are perfect for the spooky ghost hunting theme. There were very few stickers (a big plus). The most difficult part of assembling the set was the tree, and that was not very hard. In addition, the AR app was fun to interact with the set. I'm "on the fence" about buying other Hidden Side theme sets at this time, but I am very pleased with graveyard set purchase.
First of the Theme
I built the set with my 11 yo son. The building experience was very nice. It was the first set of the new Hidden Side theme I got, and I am definitely on board...even without the app, this will look great in any Lego City so there is play value there. Props to the people at Lego that came up with this.
Graveyard Mystery
Great set. My granddaughter and I really enjoyed building it. She really enjoyed all the little features like the opening gate and grave as well as the tree. Fun to play with/or without the App.
My interest in the new Hidden Side theme is based
My interest in the new Hidden Side theme is based on it's similarity to the old Monster Hunters theme. This particular set was the first I went with because I was drawn to the price-point and the graveyard design. There are a lot of fun playable elements built in and plenty of small details (like the inside of the gravedigger's shack) that add character to the set. The other reviews I have read mention issues with the app support only on newer phones. While I am sure the app adds something to the playability of the set, I really got it just for the design and pieces. While this new theme is obviously directed at children, I am enjoying the pieces and new characters. For anyone looking to add a graveyard to your own city, medieval town, or whatever, this set gives you everything you need!
Only for Android 7 or later
It would be great (also for lego, since they would sell many more units) if they released an APP compatible also with Android 5 and 6, and not only from Android 7. I kindly encourage you to do so.
Great build then the fun begins
Loved the way this set came together. Great colours ,some nice little touches Like the tree's eyebrows moving with its arms . great AR experience.
Great but.......
I've been looking forward to the Hidden Side sets since they were announced. I eagerly bought this set and set about building. After building I decided to download the app and see what it does. This is the problem. You need a fairly new phone that runs the ARCore software, mine doesn't at the moment. How many parents buy their kids the latest phone? I am disappointed I can't use the app as I feel I am missing out on what would make a good set an excellent one. It has also put me off buying any more Hidden Sides at the moment. The new hair/hat/hood pieces are good, hope to see more of them but the ghost dog is super cool!