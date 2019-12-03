By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Lego Graveyard Mystery 70420

4.5(7)Write a review
Lego Graveyard Mystery 70420
£ 18.50
£18.50/each

Offer

  • - This Graveyard Mystery features a twisting tombstone statue, grave that opens and a haunted tree with posable arms.
  • - Play out exciting ghost-hunting adventures that combine physical LEGO models with an interactive augmented reality play experience
  • - Download the Hidden Side app, scan the model with a phone to bring the AR world to life, while playing the ghost-haunting adventures
  • - This building set can be played with right out of the box, but for a full experience, a tablet/mobile phone is required (not included)
  • - For all the grave mysteries the app is compatible with selected iOS/Android/mobile devices. Check compatibility at www.lego.com/devicecheck
  • Experience amazing ghost-catching adventures, combining an augmented reality (AR) play experience with the LEGO® Hidden Side™ 70420 Graveyard Mystery. This AR set includes 4 minifigures: Vlogger heroes Jack and Parker with their smartphones, a skeleton figure, Mr. Branson, plus Spencer the ghost dog for lots of fun ghost-hunting adventures. Hidden Side delivers an exciting new way to play! The playset combines the open creative play of LEGO construction bricks with a continuously updated augmented reality game app. Build and play with the physical set, then watch it come to life as you interact and view through the AR app. Unique boss ghost to battle, new mysteries to solve, cool items to find, games to play and ghosts to collect, this LEGO Hidden Side set gives you a whole new way to play and interact with building bricks!
  • Graveyard measures over 5” (14cm) high, 12” (32cm) wide and 3” (10cm) deep.
  • Contains 335 pieces.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Great Set for Halloween

5 stars

As somebody who enjoys the season around Halloween, this set appealed to me. The features and details of the set are perfect for the spooky ghost hunting theme. There were very few stickers (a big plus). The most difficult part of assembling the set was the tree, and that was not very hard. In addition, the AR app was fun to interact with the set. I'm "on the fence" about buying other Hidden Side theme sets at this time, but I am very pleased with graveyard set purchase.

First of the Theme

4 stars

I built the set with my 11 yo son. The building experience was very nice. It was the first set of the new Hidden Side theme I got, and I am definitely on board...even without the app, this will look great in any Lego City so there is play value there. Props to the people at Lego that came up with this.

Graveyard Mystery

4 stars

Great set. My granddaughter and I really enjoyed building it. She really enjoyed all the little features like the opening gate and grave as well as the tree. Fun to play with/or without the App.

My interest in the new Hidden Side theme is based

5 stars

My interest in the new Hidden Side theme is based on it's similarity to the old Monster Hunters theme. This particular set was the first I went with because I was drawn to the price-point and the graveyard design. There are a lot of fun playable elements built in and plenty of small details (like the inside of the gravedigger's shack) that add character to the set. The other reviews I have read mention issues with the app support only on newer phones. While I am sure the app adds something to the playability of the set, I really got it just for the design and pieces. While this new theme is obviously directed at children, I am enjoying the pieces and new characters. For anyone looking to add a graveyard to your own city, medieval town, or whatever, this set gives you everything you need!

Only for Android 7 or later

4 stars

It would be great (also for lego, since they would sell many more units) if they released an APP compatible also with Android 5 and 6, and not only from Android 7. I kindly encourage you to do so.

Great build then the fun begins

5 stars

Loved the way this set came together. Great colours ,some nice little touches Like the tree's eyebrows moving with its arms . great AR experience.

Great but.......

3 stars

I've been looking forward to the Hidden Side sets since they were announced. I eagerly bought this set and set about building. After building I decided to download the app and see what it does. This is the problem. You need a fairly new phone that runs the ARCore software, mine doesn't at the moment. How many parents buy their kids the latest phone? I am disappointed I can't use the app as I feel I am missing out on what would make a good set an excellent one. It has also put me off buying any more Hidden Sides at the moment. The new hair/hat/hood pieces are good, hope to see more of them but the ghost dog is super cool!

Usually bought next

Lego J.Bs Ghost Town 70418

£ 13.50
£13.50/each

Offer

Lego Wrecked Shrimp Boat 70419

£ 18.50
£18.50/each

Offer

Lego El Fuegos Stunt Truck 70421

£ 26.00
£26.00/each

Offer

LEGO Harry Potter Expecto Patronum 75945

£ 15.00
£15.00/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here