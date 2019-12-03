Lego Wrecked Shrimp Boat 70419

Great addition to the Ideas Fishing Store. 4 stars Review from lego.com 31st October 2019 I honestly only purchased this because the shrimp boat looked like a good fit with the Fishing Store Ideas set. It is a simple build, although there are plenty of stickers to drive a perfectionist mad. It really does not look like much without them though so I reluctantly had to put most of them on. The result is a charming little boat which does indeed look fabulous with the Fishing Store as they both have the sand green colours on them. I've been very disappointed not to have anything to add to that set so this was a real bonus. I left off the 'broken glass' stickers but it is a boat that looks a little run down anyway (which fits in nicely with the Ideas set) Two of the minifigures also go very well with the Fishing Store - the captain with his yellow hat & his mate. I also kept the shrimp (nice idea) but added a few trans cheese wedges to match the crates on the Store. The only change I plan to make is to replace the 'colour wheel' parts with dark brown or black as they are only relevant if you can use the app. This would also look nice displayed on the stand/rocks portion of the set as a wreck. If I had been keeping the 'scenery' part for my own Lego (AFOL with a focus on buildings) I would not have included the face in the flip up centre but I gave that part & the glowing monster bits to my son who has had fun incorporating them into his (predominantly Minecraft) Lego. My son would have liked to at least try the app, but none of the phones or tablets in the house worked with it. I do wish that the sets were more clearly shown on the box, but they are shoved aside for massive pics of the app. We will be buying more Hidden Side sets but purely for the Lego as the app is not relevant or really of any interest to either my son or myself. We have already gone on to buy a second set from this series (the Lab just for my son who is science crazy) & I expect to be buying more in the future. I felt I got good value & a nice little build from this purchase.

Quite a cool set 4 stars Review from lego.com 7th October 2019 The minifigures of this set are very good - Jack, Spencer (the ghost dog) and Parker (although these three are used in pretty much every hidden side set) Captain Jonas (both his haunted and not haunted forms are absolutely incredible, love the octopus arms) and Jonas jr (the innocent civilian of the set, an alright minifigure). The side builds of this are also very nice, including a kayak for Jack, Parker and Spencer to row along in; an albino/ghost crocodile/alligator; and some terrain to act as a stand for the wrecked boat. I really like this because it makes the whole set into a display piece, and also the rock in the middle can pop up to reveal a ghostly/possessed face underneath. The main build of the set is very nice also, although I am a bit upset about the number of stickers used instead of prints. In fact, I do not think there is a single printed piece on the boat apart from the commonly used 2x2 slope piece. The front part of the boat is really the part where someone would control it, and the back is where they would keep the shrimp/fish they have caught. 6 pieces are used to make shrimp in the back, which I think is a nice little detail. The spinner thing (used to scan for gloom in the app) also sits on the back of the boat, representing (I think) net or rope. The boat can easily spilt in two, which I think is pretty cool for when they get shipwrecked. I'm quite disappointed with how much of the set works with the app. The kayak, croc/gator and terrain are completely ignored and you only ever interact with the boat. In addition to the boat being the only thing you interact with, the only thing to interact with is the spinner thing (for scanning for gloom) and putting a minifigure on a brick to scan. It's a shame :(. Overall, I think that this set is quite nice (and a fun build), although doesn't interact with the app as much as I thought it would. A strong set, although not the strongest of the wave (and that's not the set's fault - it's just that the other sets set quite a high bar that I do not really thing this set meets.)

Love the concept, app lets it down. 3 stars Review from lego.com 19th August 2019 I was super excited to buy the hidden side sets. My son and I built the set and went to download the app which only works on my iPad (check phone compatibility before you buy the set). The first issue we had was that the scanning of the set only works in portrait mode and not in landscape which was tricky to hold the iPad and try to scan and tap to shoot the ghosts. The set is great, but the app lets the experience down, I hope there will be some app updates in the future to improve the experience.