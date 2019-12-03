Lego J.Bs Ghost Town 70418

Cool theme, plenty of play options 5 stars Review from lego.com 7th October 2019 I really enjoy the theme of these sets and ordered a few. The Ghost Lab has a lot of nice little touches, including the unique ectoplasm tube piece. Outside the game, there's a few moving parts to play with in the final model, as well as the 3 minifigs and dog. One thing that would make it cooler is if the platform had been deigned to rotate or have doors. If access to the AR game is important to you, make sure you check that your phone can run it ahead of time. I like the sets themselves, and ordered before properly determining none of my devices would run the game.

Pretty Good :) 5 stars Review from lego.com 7th October 2019 I think that this set is a great set for the smallest of the range! It has great minifigures (Jack, who is unfortunately not exclusive and pretty common; JB, who only comes in this set and the bus in the first wave; Mr Elton/Douglas who sort of comes i the stunt truck, although this time he has hair - and he also contains a possessed face and incredible hair; and Spencer, the ghost dog, who is an excellent piece.) Overall, the set is a pretty good lab, including a 3d printer with something in it, jugs of chemicals (which you can move around to interact with the app), that spinning thing (also used to interact with the app), very lab-ish looking things pointing upwards and a computer. The set does have quite a few stickers, although I do not think they are too hard to apply and add nice details to the set, which I like. Apart from both of the phones, the pizza and the keyboard, everything you see is a sticker. Overall, I think this is a great set which can be played with and enjoyed both in the real world and in the app.

A great set! 5 stars Review from lego.com 30th August 2019 I bought this as my first impression of the hidden side series.It was an amazing set! It wasn’t too big.I would recommend this set to anyone!

Impressive Kit 5 stars Review from lego.com 30th August 2019 I really enjoyed this build. The colours are fresh and rich which really adds to the look and feel. The AR is impressive for such an early level of use too.I am happy to see lego didnt lose sight of the prize which is the physical build. Going forward it would be cool to see a build that would be apart of a story and the AR would provide hints on how to reconfigure the blocks.

"Spook-Tac-U-Lor" 5 stars Review from lego.com 4th August 2019 We picked up JB's Ghost Lab to check out the new theme and I have to say LEGO Team has really done a outstanding job! With new and fresh figures, pieces and the app interaction really makes this a fun set. I cant wait to pick up more set from the theme. The build is fun and easy with about 7+ stickers. I recommend really taking your time applying them on the wall pieces as they would be real hard to pull back up if they are not straight. I little trick I use is that I use a plastic tooth pick (new) that has the flattened end on them. This way you can get in the tight spaces without scratching the bricks. Then line everything up before slowly pressing down. Works great when you cant get your fingers in there. So I would say this is a great new theme and fun set and look forward to explore them further. On a last note, make sure you check to see if your device (phone, tablet) will work with the app. Happy Building