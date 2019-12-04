Tesco Finest Spicy Chicken &C/Grill Red Pepper Pizza 410G

- Energy2045kJ 487kcal24%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1054kJ / 251kcal
Product Description
- A wood fired pizza base made with tomato sauce with 'nduja paste, mozzarella full fat soft cheese, red pepper coated spicy chicken, red peppers and chilli flakes.
For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- Hand stretched wood fired pizza with 'Nduja and tomato sauce, Roquito (R) coated chicken and chargrilled red peppers.
- Chilli rating - hot - 3
- Pack size: 410g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Chicken (10%), Tomato Purée, Red Pepper (6%), Rapeseed Oil, Nduja Paste (2%) [Pork, Red Pepper, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Paprika, Dextrose, Antioxidants (Sodium Ascorbate, Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite)], Semolina (Wheat), Tomato Paste, Roquito® Peppers [Red Pepper, Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar], Yeast, Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Crushed Chillies, Low Sodium Sea Salt, Basil, Potato Starch, Smoked Paprika, Deactivated Yeast, Wheat Gluten.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Pre-heat oven.
Remove all packaging, including cardboard baseboard.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: Place pizza directly onto top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 16 mins
Instructions: Place pizza directly onto top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below.
220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 10 mins
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the U.K. and pork from the EU
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Carton. Card widely recycled Base. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Name and address
Produced for:
Tesco Stores Ltd.,
Welwyn Garden City,
AL7 1GA,
U.K.
Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
Net Contents
410g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Typical values per 100g
|½ of a pizza (Approx 193g**)
|Energy
|1054kJ / 251kcal
|2045kJ / 487kcal
|Fat
|9.1g
|17.7g
|Saturates
|2.7g
|5.3g
|Carbohydrate
|28.6g
|55.5g
|Sugars
|3.3g
|6.5g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|5.0g
|Protein
|12.3g
|23.8g
|Salt
|0.8g
|1.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 410g typically weighs 387g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
