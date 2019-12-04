By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Spicy Chicken &C/Grill Red Pepper Pizza 410G

£ 4.50
£1.10/100g
½ of a pizza
  • Energy2045kJ 487kcal
    24%
  • Fat17.7g
    25%
  • Saturates5.3g
    27%
  • Sugars6.5g
    7%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1054kJ / 251kcal

Product Description

  • A wood fired pizza base made with tomato sauce with 'nduja paste, mozzarella full fat soft cheese, red pepper coated spicy chicken, red peppers and chilli flakes.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Hand stretched wood fired pizza with 'Nduja and tomato sauce, Roquito (R) coated chicken and chargrilled red peppers.
  • Chilli rating - hot - 3
  • Pack size: 410g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Chicken (10%), Tomato Purée, Red Pepper (6%), Rapeseed Oil, Nduja Paste (2%) [Pork, Red Pepper, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Paprika, Dextrose, Antioxidants (Sodium Ascorbate, Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite)], Semolina (Wheat), Tomato Paste, Roquito® Peppers [Red Pepper, Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar], Yeast, Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Crushed Chillies, Low Sodium Sea Salt, Basil, Potato Starch, Smoked Paprika, Deactivated Yeast, Wheat Gluten.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Pre-heat oven.
Remove all packaging, including cardboard baseboard.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place pizza directly onto top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 16 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the U.K. and pork from the EU

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Base. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

Return to

Net Contents

410g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesTypical values per 100g½ of a pizza (Approx 193g**)
Energy1054kJ / 251kcal2045kJ / 487kcal
Fat9.1g17.7g
Saturates2.7g5.3g
Carbohydrate28.6g55.5g
Sugars3.3g6.5g
Fibre2.6g5.0g
Protein12.3g23.8g
Salt0.8g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 410g typically weighs 387g.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

