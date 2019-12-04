Tesco Stonebaked Chicken & Bacon Pizza 287G

Funny but nice.
This was nice. Garlic sauce rather than tomato sauce on the base, but if you think of it as a cheesy garlic bread with chicken and bacon on it you'll get the idea of what it tastes like. I added a bit of extra mozzarella and a shake of oregano. I'd buy it again to keep in the freezer.
Delicious!
Buy something else
Possibly one of the worst pizzas ever (excluding my awful local takeaway), chicken was cheap and nasty. Bacon, as bad as a petrol station meal deal sandwich. I took one bite of this and could not prolong the agony. It can't be hard to make a nice tasting pizza, it's the 21st century.