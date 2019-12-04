By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Stonebaked Chicken & Bacon Pizza 287G

3.5(3)Write a review
£ 3.50
£1.22/100g
½ of a pizza
  • Energy1576kJ 376kcal
    19%
  • Fat14.7g
    21%
  • Saturates8.0g
    40%
  • Sugars4.1g
    5%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1072kJ / 256kcal

Product Description

  • A stonebaked pizza base topped with garlic white sauce, mozzarella full fat soft cheese, garlic chicken, smoked bacon and regato medium fat hard cheese.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Pack size: 287g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Chicken (9%), Whole Milk, Tomato Purée, Smoked Bacon (4.5%) [Pork, Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Whipping Cream (Milk), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Semolina (Wheat), Regato Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Yeast, Garlic Purée, Salt, Sourdough Culture [Malted Wheat Flour, Wheat Flour], Parsley, Salt, Butter (Milk), Black Pepper, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Instructions: Place pizza directly onto the top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below.
200°C / Fan 180°C /Gas 6 14-16 mins

Instructions: Place pizza directly onto the top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below.
200°C / Fan 180°C /Gas 6 9-11 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from Thailand and pork from the EU

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Base. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

Net Contents

287g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pizza (147g)
Energy1072kJ / 256kcal1576kJ / 376kcal
Fat10.0g14.7g
Saturates5.5g8.0g
Carbohydrate27.1g39.9g
Sugars2.8g4.1g
Fibre2.5g3.7g
Protein13.0g19.1g
Salt1.0g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

3 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Funny but nice.

4 stars

This was nice. Garlic sauce rather than tomato sauce on the base, but if you think of it as a cheesy garlic bread with chicken and bacon on it you'll get the idea of what it tastes like. I added a bit of extra mozzarella and a shake of oregano. I'd buy it again to keep in the freezer.

Delicious!

5 stars

Delicious!

Buy something else

1 stars

Possibly one of the worst pizzas ever (excluding my awful local takeaway), chicken was cheap and nasty. Bacon, as bad as a petrol station meal deal sandwich. I took one bite of this and could not prolong the agony. It can't be hard to make a nice tasting pizza, it's the 21st century.

