Tommee Tippee Breast-Like 0-6M Soother 2 Pack

Great dummy 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 1st May 2019 Love these dummies. Little one prefers these to any other he has. Will definitely be buying more. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to clean! 4 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 15th April 2019 We’ve been using these soothers a couple of weeks now, as as well as my son being happy with the shape/feel (we use Tommee Tippee bottles too) the main pro I’ve found is that there are no annoying grooves where the inevitable baby sick can gather and congeal, followed by the fact it doesn’t hold water in the bulb, eliminating any risk of scalding baby. So... happy baby, aesthetically pleasing design and colour, and easy to clean/sterilise. What’s not to love? [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wrong size 3 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 15th April 2019 I don't feel I can honestly review these as I have been sent the wrong size twice and there are 2 big for my son too keep in his mouth of he had the right size I'm not sure if they would be any better [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Weird looking. 4 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 15th April 2019 These are okay. My baby personally doesn’t like them but they do look good. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really breast-like 4 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 14th April 2019 Soother has niple shape. It's soft and elastic. It's so breast-like that my boy cried becsuse milk didn't came out! Co s:my boy is 3 months old and soother is to heavy for him. Baby has to suck all the time to keep in the mouth. I would recommend it for agec3-6 months rather then from 0+ [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Different but great soother 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 12th April 2019 I have had this now for a couple of weeks, and my little one took to it straight away. He seems relaxed and this settles him every time. I love the different design. So different from all the others on the market [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product! 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 8th April 2019 Although not the prettiest of soothers I prefer the overall look and feel to most pacifiers Came in very handy as I have an 8 week old terthibg [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Extremely impressed 4 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 8th April 2019 Extremely impressed. Little one has taken to this soother straight away which is a relief after having struggled previously with other soothers. As an exclusively breastfed baby it is a relief to finally find something else that can settle him. Cannot fault it in that respect but would have to mark down a point for aesthetics. The back of this soother is a little large and doesn't look the prettiest. I can imagine when closer to 6 months it might not look as large. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Taken too so easily 4 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 8th April 2019 A well packaged and greatly designed product, taken to very quickly. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]