Tommee Tippee Breast-Like 0-6M Soother 2 Pack

Great dummy
Love these dummies. Little one prefers these to any other he has. Will definitely be buying more. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Easy to clean!
We’ve been using these soothers a couple of weeks now, as as well as my son being happy with the shape/feel (we use Tommee Tippee bottles too) the main pro I’ve found is that there are no annoying grooves where the inevitable baby sick can gather and congeal, followed by the fact it doesn’t hold water in the bulb, eliminating any risk of scalding baby. So... happy baby, aesthetically pleasing design and colour, and easy to clean/sterilise. What’s not to love? [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Wrong size
I don't feel I can honestly review these as I have been sent the wrong size twice and there are 2 big for my son too keep in his mouth of he had the right size I'm not sure if they would be any better [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Weird looking.
These are okay. My baby personally doesn’t like them but they do look good. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Really breast-like
Soother has niple shape. It's soft and elastic. It's so breast-like that my boy cried becsuse milk didn't came out! Co s:my boy is 3 months old and soother is to heavy for him. Baby has to suck all the time to keep in the mouth. I would recommend it for agec3-6 months rather then from 0+ [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Different but great soother
I have had this now for a couple of weeks, and my little one took to it straight away. He seems relaxed and this settles him every time. I love the different design. So different from all the others on the market [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great product!
Although not the prettiest of soothers I prefer the overall look and feel to most pacifiers Came in very handy as I have an 8 week old terthibg [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Extremely impressed
Extremely impressed. Little one has taken to this soother straight away which is a relief after having struggled previously with other soothers. As an exclusively breastfed baby it is a relief to finally find something else that can settle him. Cannot fault it in that respect but would have to mark down a point for aesthetics. The back of this soother is a little large and doesn't look the prettiest. I can imagine when closer to 6 months it might not look as large. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Taken too so easily
A well packaged and greatly designed product, taken to very quickly. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing!
We received our soother a few days ago and my LG has taken to it so easily. She is exclusively breastfed and finds it difficult to take expressed milk from a bottle but since using the new soother we have seen a massive improvement in this. Also when using ordinary dummys she would suck them that hard she would get a horrible mark all around her mouth which would be red for a while. Due to the great design of the new soother she is unable to do this so no more red marks on her face. She is also able to hold it herself and replace it in her mouth if she takes it out. She was unable to do this with a regular dummy. Overall we are so impressed with this soother and will not use any others from now on! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]