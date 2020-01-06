Lucozade Energy Watermelon & Strawberry 500Ml
- Energy365kJ 86kcal4%
- Sugars10.6g12%
- Salt0.04g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100ml
Product Description
- Sparkling Watermelon and Strawberry Flavour Glucose Drink with Sugars and Sweeteners
- Contains a source of Phenylalanine
- Powered by Glucose. Glucose. It's for that moment. When you need it most. When then energy and the good times flow. Whatever you do. Do it with energy.
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Glucose Syrup (12%), Fruit Juices from Concentrate (2%) (Strawberry (1.5%), Watermelon (0.5%)), Acid (Citric Acid), Flavourings, Extracts of (Radish, Lemon and Blackcurrant), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Caffeine
Preparation and Usage
- Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and an active lifestyle.
- Enjoy it cold.
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
Name and address
- Lucozade Ribena Suntory Limited
- 2 Longwalk Road,
- Stockley Park,
- Uxbridge,
- UB11 1BA.
Return to
- Consumer Care, Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd., Stockley Park, Uxbridge, UB11 1BA.
Net Contents
1ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|per 250ml
|Energy, kJ/kcal
|146/34
|365/86
|Fat, g
|0
|0
|of which saturates, g
|0
|0
|Carbohydrate, g
|8.3
|20.7
|of which sugars, g
|4.2
|10.6
|Fibre, g
|0
|0
|Protein, g
|0
|0
|Salt, g
|0.02
|0.04
|Contains negligible amounts of - Fat, Saturates and Protein. Contains 8.1g glucose based carbohydrate per 100ml and 20.3g per 250ml serving.
