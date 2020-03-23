Baby Einstein Glow & Discover Light Bar

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
4.5(27)Write a review
£ 12.50
£12.50/each

Offer

  • Great minds start little.™ Colours, animals, lights and melodies are right at baby's fingertips during tummy time or sitting play! Make tummy time fun and engaging with the enriching content of Baby Einstein's Glow & Discover Light Bar™. Toy bar lights up when baby touches the colourful sections or spins the rattle drum. Stimulate baby's sense of sound with three different modes including animal sounds, colours, and xylophone sounds. Choose from English, Spanish or French, all in available in one toy! Toy bar lays flat for tummy time and props up to elevate the toy during sitting play. When play time is done the toy bar collapses down, perfect for storage and portability. Perfect for babies 3 months and older.
  • This easy to activate toy bar is fun and interactive for little ones!
  • Lights up by touching the coloured sections or spin of rattle drum
  • 3 modes: animals, colours, xylophone
  • Language switch allows you to hear the content in English, Spanish or French
  • Collapses for easy storage or tummy time play

Information

Lower age limit

3 Months

27 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Love it!

5 stars

My daughter just turned two months old and I brought this out thinking it might be too much for her. Little did I know because she absolutely loved it. The colors and music along with the sounds and languages really caught her attention. I know she doesn’t understand where the noises are coming from yet but it’s definitely entertaining her!

Great toy but not durable

3 stars

I bought this toy for my 6 month old. It quickly became one of her favorite toys! However, a few months later it will only play the demo mode no matter what key is pressed. My now almost toddler loses interest with this quickly. It was good while it lasted, I guess!

So Many Options

5 stars

It has animal noises, colors, music, and features different languages. My daughter loves it!

BEST INVESTMENT!

5 stars

It's amazing how much my 5mth old grandson loves all the Baby Einstein music toys. He loves the flashing lights and sounds, but I love that this is just not an infant toy! It moves to a learning toy as he grows!!

Great toy!

4 stars

Great toy to use for tummy time! The colors are very stimulating and I love that it has 3 different languages. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love the different languages

5 stars

I bought this for my 11 week old son as he loves anything that lights up and has music. I love the fact that it has 3 different languages as we are a bilingual family and he will be learning Spanish. It’s perfect for him to lay next to on the floor and when he starts to sit up on his own. He instantly starts giggling when I turn it on for him.

We love this!

5 stars

We love the Glow and Discover Light Bar! The colors and lights easily keep baby interested and our daughter could use this early on! The best part is how convenient and easily transportable it is whenever we have to travel. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A lifesaver for tummy time!

5 stars

Our little one has fought tummy time since day one, and we have worked very hard to try and distract him and avoid epic meltdowns before 30 seconds of tummy time has lapsed. Enter this light bar: Bright lights, music, multiple settings (including Spanish and French!), and a perfect way to entertain our little one during a time which was previously torture for all of us. Now that he is older and able to sit with support, he loves hitting on the lights and making his own music. We are thrilled with this light bar and only wish we had found it sooner in the process! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for tummy time

4 stars

This is a great toy to keep baby motivated and distract during tummy time. I like that the height adjusts and it keeps baby's attention. My big 2 year old even appreciates the different options with music, animal names, etc. My only qualm is that I think it is too overstimulating for a young baby. All the flashing lights and sounds seem to be a bit much for the suggested age range on the packaging. I will continue to let my toddler play with it but will limit how much the new baby looks at it. It's hard to go back to open ended wooden toys after looking at something like this! If you like your baby to look at colorful flashy lights with lots of sounds, you'll love this! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 27 reviews

