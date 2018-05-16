Radox Good Vibes Shower Gel 500Ml

- Gone are the days you let life’s twists and turns get you down. Paint your day with positivity with our GOOD VIBES ONLY Shower Gel, infused with nature's most delightful ingredients. Let the vibrancy of brightening pink elderflower and hydrating rose water leave you feeling brand new. What are you waiting for? There are rosy days ahead and they are only a Radox shower away. At Radox, we are inspired by nature’s incredible fragrances and their ability to reset body and mind. Since 1908, we’ve created shower and bath products designed to lift you when you’re down, awaken you when you rise, relax you after even the longest of days and genuinely transform how you feel. Radox, 100% nature inspired fragrances to transform your mood. Smell is not only one of the most important senses, but one of the most overlooked. Fragrance has the power to lift you when you’re down, to awaken you when you rise, to make us sleep, love, create, dream. It has the power to genuinely transform how you feel. For best results, squeeze out shower gel, lather on body. Body wash rinses off easily leaving your skin feeling fresh and clean. Women's shower gel suitable for daily use. Avoid eye contact. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with warm water. If rash or irritation occurs, discontinue use.
- Radox Good Vibes Only Shower Gel. Feel Good Vibes with our Rose Water and Elderflower fragrance natural shower gel
- Hydrating luxury shower gel
- 100% nature inspired fragrance natural shower gel
- pH neutral, dermatologically tested luxury shower gel and suitable for all skin types
- Suitable for daily use, squeeze out shower cream and shower gel, lather on body to leave skin feeling fresh and clean
- Luxury shower gel also available in a 250 ml size
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate (A) / Sodium C12-13 Pareth Sulfate (B)* Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid, Parfum, Polyquaternium-2, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Lactate, Benzyl Alcohol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 42090, CI 47005. *Please refer to the production code
Storage
null
Produce of
United Kingdom
Warnings
- Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs rinse well with water. If rath or irritation occurs, discontinue use.
Net Contents
500 ℮
Safety information
Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs rinse well with water. If rath or irritation occurs, discontinue use.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020