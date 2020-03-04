Bull's Eye Dark Beer Sauce 300Ml
Product Description
- Barbecue sauce with beer and smoke flavouring.
- CHEERS ALL ROUND FOR THIS BBQ SAUCE WITH A REAL BEER KICK. DEEP, RICH AND MALTY, IT'S READY TO TAKE YOUR STEAKS AND SPARE RIBS TO THE NEXT LEVEL.
- Pack size: 300ML
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Tomato Puree, Beer 8% (Water, Barley Malt, Sugar, Roasted Barley Malt, Hop, Yeast), Molasses, Onion, Modified Starch, Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel), Garlic, Mustard Flour, Spices, Smoke Flavouring, Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Mustard
Storage
After opening keep refrigerated.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before use.
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG,
- UK.
Return to
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG,
- UK.
- (0800 52 85757; ROI 1800 995311)
Net Contents
300ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml
|Energy
|855kJ / 200kcal
|Fat
|0.4g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|45g
|of which sugars
|42g
|Protein
|1.1g
|Salt
|3.0g
