Bull's Eye Dark Beer Sauce 300Ml

Bull's Eye Dark Beer Sauce 300Ml
£ 1.50
£0.50/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Barbecue sauce with beer and smoke flavouring.
  • CHEERS ALL ROUND FOR THIS BBQ SAUCE WITH A REAL BEER KICK. DEEP, RICH AND MALTY, IT'S READY TO TAKE YOUR STEAKS AND SPARE RIBS TO THE NEXT LEVEL.
  • Pack size: 300ML

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Tomato Puree, Beer 8% (Water, Barley Malt, Sugar, Roasted Barley Malt, Hop, Yeast), Molasses, Onion, Modified Starch, Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel), Garlic, Mustard Flour, Spices, Smoke Flavouring, Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Mustard

Storage

After opening keep refrigerated.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

300ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 ml
Energy 855kJ / 200kcal
Fat 0.4g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 45g
of which sugars 42g
Protein 1.1g
Salt 3.0g

