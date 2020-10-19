Product Description
- Action Figures
- Matchbox® inspires kids to be everyday heroes with 5 realistic vehicles in one pack. Classic Matchbox® 5-Pack is the perfect gift for kids and collectors.
- Instant starter collection for younger kids and perfect for party giveaways. Each 1:16 scale replica is highly detailed from bumper to fender
- Inspiring kids to be everyday heroes with realistic vehicles equipped to get the job done! The classic Matchbox® 5 Pack makes a perfect gift for new collectors, hands-on play or party giveaways! Packs feature a set of five detailed vehicles with multiple themes to play out whatever kids imagine. From the bumper to the fender, each car is loaded with realistic details like rolling wheels and true-to-life decos. Kids will love coming up with their own city, rescue, construction or adventure story. Each sold separately, subject to availability. Not for use with some Matchbox® sets. Colours and decorations may vary.
- Multiple themes with realistic details for igniting storytelling and adventures
Information
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020