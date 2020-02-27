Lego Molten Monster 76128

I Thought It Looked Like a Good Set...It's GREAT. 5 stars Review from lego.com 18th October 2019 This is one of the only times in my life you'll see me say this: Wow, that's a good mech, LEGO. We can all agree that LEGO can get a little mech crazy, but in this case, not only is it justified, it is clearly passionate and thought through. The Molten Man is a great figure for display and likewise, play. He's vivid, threatening, and huge! This reminds me of that LEGO Batman Clayface set, but with marked improvement over the mobility. The "Night Monkey"/Stealth Suit Spidey is a neat figure and my word. Mysterio is PERFECT. I've been impressed with how good each LEGO Spider-man villain design has come out, but Mysterio is top tier. His helmet is shiny, his cape is glorious, and his outfit is very detailed. My one complain is the nameless fireman who probably could've been left out entirely, but someone is better than no one (unless it racks up the price...). Couldn't we have had someone like Agent Hill or one of Spidey's school friends? I dunno, it's fine. We're here for a great mech, and we got a great mech. I don't wanna complain too much. If mechs came out less often, or at least to this degree of excellence, I'd be much happier.

I am mirroring what many others have said, but thi 5 stars Review from lego.com 16th August 2019 I am mirroring what many others have said, but this is a very fun set. The Molten Man build is more stable than I thought it would be. I was worried the extra bits (road signs, lampposts, etc) would fall off every time the set was moved, but this is not the case. All of those extras also add to the great design. It's also great to get a new Spider-suit (and the black "stealth" design is very cool)! The one issue is the inclusion of the firefighter. I'm not sure why he is there (there didn't appear to be firefighters involved in the Molten Man fight in the movie). It would have been better to get Ned or even a Shield agent instead.

Alright.... 3 stars Review from lego.com 14th August 2019 It was pretty easy to build. The end result is not really rewarding, as it can sometimes break a little bit when put on display. p.s I would have liked it better if it said "Night-Monkey" on the box!

Spider Monkey! 5 stars Review from lego.com 30th July 2019 I love this movie accurate scene! The “night monkey” or stealth spider-man mini-figure is one of my favourite mini-figures and how he earns his name is a comedic scene in the movie (no-spoilers). This is an exclusive mini-figure appearing for the first time in this set and the print on this figure front and back is amazing! I give it a 5/5. I really enjoy how the web attachment can stick to the Fire Elemental’s hand as Night Monkey swings, this is also a really cool poseable feature. Mysterio is a great looking mini-figure with good print on his front and the back. The head piece for the mini-figure is grey with Mysterio’s helmet/ astronaut-looking-globe preventing us from seeing his face. One suggestion I have which would’ve made this a 5/5 figure for me is if actually included Quentin Beck's actual face-print from the movie with his beard. Including Mysterio’s real face & making his globe opaque (foggy) preventing people from being able to see his face would’ve made this the perfect figure! Due to no face print, I give this figure a 4/5 as it still looks great. The fireman mini-figure isn’t from the film as far as I can recall, but it’s an appropriate figure to include since the Fire Elemental is burning everything in sight. The print on fireman as well as his hat and fire extinguisher are decent, so I give this a 3/5 rating. The Fire Elemental is known as the "Strongest Elemental" and it looks amazing and scary! With dripping pieces of lava, fiery chains, part of a car lodged in his mid-section, and lamp posts stuck into him only adds to this intimidating figure. The face on the Fire Elemental is decent & I really enjoyed the molten rocks and lava exterior pieces. The only thing I don’t love about this figure are the legs joints as this can make the Molten Man difficult to pose and often this figure will end up doing the “splits” as the leg joints aren’t super stiff. Leg joints such as those used in the Hulk Buster or War-Machine-Buster would have made this figure easier to pose. I love the fiery colour, scheme used on this figure and everything that’s been lodged into the Fire Elemental. I’ll still give this a 5/5 as it’s super well done, great work LEGO!

Molten Man Attacks! 5 stars Review from lego.com 10th June 2019 I love this set. Molten Man is a great build. The Spiderman and Mysterio characters are amazing. My only complaint is the firemen included. They should've put Ned instead.

Great value for money 5 stars Review from lego.com 3rd June 2019 A great addition to the spiderman set and an easy build

GREAT SET! 5 stars Review from lego.com 26th May 2019 This is AMAZING! The set has great play value and excellent display value! This is also is a great parts pack and has awesome mini figures! I hope you enjoyed this short review!

(Second) Best set of 2019!!! 5 stars Review from lego.com 18th May 2019 This thing is awesome! The build is overall similar to the Power Miners Crystal King from 2009, but so much better. I love the translucent orange, gold, and gray color scheme the use of antennae pieces to create dripping lava and Crystal King armor to create molten rocks, etc. My favorite thing about it is the asymmetrical look, with little greebles througout, and more importantly, various pieces of street sticking out of the figure. The street lamp, car hood, sign post, traffic light, and (I think) fence peices) come together really well to give the illusion that he's coming out of the road. The minifigures are great too. Stealth Spiderman and Mysterio are great new figures with a high amount of detail, and some great play features in spiderman's webs. The fireman is the ultimate examlpe of "it's the thought that counts" since he's going up against a giant sentient humanoid molten lava monster with a fire extinguisher. My only small complaints are that the stickers can be troublesome and that the line overall has no Ned minifigure. Despite that, this is still one of my favorite sets.

Bad printing from LEGO lately 4 stars Review from lego.com 8th May 2019 For a little bit of background, I am a LEGO collector who is largely interested in Marvel sets, building them with my family and displaying. Overall, I have found printing in the Marvel sets recently to be quite disappointing. This set is no exception, with weak, scratched painting on the majority of the Molten Man panels, including the edges of the face. Spider-Mans leg printing is also faint and is slightly rubbed off. The set looked nice until the later half of the last bag, the biggest problem of which is the horrible head design. When trying to pose the Molten Man build, I found the legs did not have enough friction to keep him in any interesting poses other than a straight legged stance. The set is fun to play with, and makes a great display anyways!