Rc Lamborghini

- - Infrared remote controlled, forward-straight, backward-curve, blinking toplight, speed 2km.
- - Lamborghini License
- This cheery toy car encourages youngsters to discover how remote control works as well as training abstract spatial awareness. All good preparation for when the time comes to take the real driving test. Toy car with infrared remote control goes forwards, backwards, straight, corners in reverse, flashing light on the top, speeds of up to 2 km/h, batteries required, length: 27 cm, age recommendation: 1-3 years
