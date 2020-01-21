By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ungava Canadian Premium Gin 70Cl

£ 27.00
£38.58/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Premium Canadian Gin
  • Ungava Canadian premium gin originates in the northern frontier where the vast Canadian tundra meets the icy seas. Handcrafted only from native Canadian botanicals giving a signature colour & unmatched flavour, Unagava is a gin like no other. Ungava combines a mix of unique and rare natural botanicals from the Ungava Bay region, including Wild Rose Hip, Cloudberry & Labrador Tea. The plants and berries of the tundra release their natural colour and aromas to yield a gin that is exquisitely well balanced. Its style is all at once lively and smooth, fresh and floral.
  • Serve suggestion: Pour over ice, add tonic and a pineapple slice to garnish.
  • Adorned by a brilliant mantle of ice and snow for nearly nine months of the year, Ungava is a place of incredible beauty whose splendour is heightened by the aurora borealis and the immensity of its landscapes.
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Slightly sweet, floral and juniper lead aromas on the nose. Fresh and floral taste

Alcohol Units

30.2

ABV

43.1% vol

Country

Canada

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of Canada

Name and address

  • Pernod Ricard UK Ltd,
  • Chiswick Park,
  • W4 5AN.

Return to

  • Pernod Ricard UK Ltd,
  • Chiswick Park,
  • W4 5AN.
  • ungava-gin.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl

