Ungava Canadian Premium Gin 70Cl

Product Description
- Premium Canadian Gin
- Ungava Canadian premium gin originates in the northern frontier where the vast Canadian tundra meets the icy seas. Handcrafted only from native Canadian botanicals giving a signature colour & unmatched flavour, Unagava is a gin like no other. Ungava combines a mix of unique and rare natural botanicals from the Ungava Bay region, including Wild Rose Hip, Cloudberry & Labrador Tea. The plants and berries of the tundra release their natural colour and aromas to yield a gin that is exquisitely well balanced. Its style is all at once lively and smooth, fresh and floral.
- Serve suggestion: Pour over ice, add tonic and a pineapple slice to garnish.
- Adorned by a brilliant mantle of ice and snow for nearly nine months of the year, Ungava is a place of incredible beauty whose splendour is heightened by the aurora borealis and the immensity of its landscapes.
- Pack size: 70cl
Information
Tasting Notes
- Slightly sweet, floral and juniper lead aromas on the nose. Fresh and floral taste
Alcohol Units
30.2
ABV
43.1% vol
Country
Canada
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Product of Canada
Name and address
- Pernod Ricard UK Ltd,
- Chiswick Park,
- W4 5AN.
Return to
- Pernod Ricard UK Ltd,
- Chiswick Park,
- W4 5AN.
- ungava-gin.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020