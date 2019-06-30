Tesco Cheese Filled Gnocchi 400G

Lovely idea
It was a lovely texture but I wasn’t keen on the cheese filling. I would have preferred just plain. It was a great way to cook it though! Like potsticker dumplings, but gnocchi!!
INGREDIENTS: Potato Purée (48%) [Water, Dried Potato, Turmeric, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Durum Wheat Semolina, Ricotta Full Fat Whey Cheese (Milk) (8%), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (6%), Potato Starch, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (2.5%), Cornflour, Gorgonzola Full Fat Soft Blue Cheese (Milk) (1.5%), Sunflower Oil, Vegetable Fibre [Pea Fibre, Chicory Fibre], Salt, Dried Skimmed Milk, Thickener (Carboxymethylcellulose), Flavouring (contains Milk), Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Preservative (Sorbic Acid).
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Melt a knob of butter in a medium-sized frying pan.
Put gnocchi in the pan with a 1/2 glass of water (about 120 ml).
Cook over medium-high heat for 5-6 minutes, occasionally stirring gently until the water is completely absorbed.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produced in Italy
Pack contains 2 servings
400g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (200g)
|Energy
|741kJ / 176kcal
|1481kJ / 352kcal
|Fat
|4.6g
|9.2g
|Saturates
|2.5g
|5.0g
|Carbohydrate
|26.7g
|53.4g
|Sugars
|1.0g
|2.0g
|Fibre
|3.1g
|6.2g
|Protein
|5.4g
|10.8g
|Salt
|0.9g
|1.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
