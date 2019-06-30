By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cheese Filled Gnocchi 400G

Tesco Cheese Filled Gnocchi 400G
£ 2.00
£5.00/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1481kJ 352kcal
    18%
  • Fat9.2g
    13%
  • Saturates5.0g
    25%
  • Sugars2.0g
    2%
  • Salt1.7g
    28%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 741kJ / 176kcal

Product Description

  • Potato purée dumplings with a four cheese filling.
  Made in Italy Potato dumplings filled with four cheeses Our gnocchi is made by a family run business in Italy with their passion, care and knowledge passed down over four generations.
  • Made in Italy Potato dumplings filled with four cheeses
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Potato dumplings filled with four cheeses
  • 5-6 mins pan fry
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato Purée (48%) [Water, Dried Potato, Turmeric, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Durum Wheat Semolina, Ricotta Full Fat Whey Cheese (Milk) (8%), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (6%), Potato Starch, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (2.5%), Cornflour, Gorgonzola Full Fat Soft Blue Cheese (Milk) (1.5%),  Sunflower Oil, Vegetable Fibre [Pea Fibre, Chicory Fibre], Salt, Dried Skimmed Milk, Thickener (Carboxymethylcellulose), Flavouring (contains Milk), Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Preservative (Sorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Melt a knob of butter in a medium-sized frying pan.
Put gnocchi in the pan with a 1/2 glass of water (about 120 ml).
Cook over medium-high heat for 5-6 minutes, occasionally stirring gently until the water is completely absorbed.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Name and address

  Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (200g)
Energy741kJ / 176kcal1481kJ / 352kcal
Fat4.6g9.2g
Saturates2.5g5.0g
Carbohydrate26.7g53.4g
Sugars1.0g2.0g
Fibre3.1g6.2g
Protein5.4g10.8g
Salt0.9g1.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Lovely idea

3 stars

It was a lovely texture but I wasn’t keen on the cheese filling. I would have preferred just plain. It was a great way to cook it though! Like potsticker dumplings, but gnocchi!!

