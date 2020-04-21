Tesco Hazelnut Brownie Bites 220G
- Energy215kJ 51kcal3%
- Fat2.7g4%
- Saturates1.3g7%
- Sugars5.4g6%
- Salt0.1g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1958kJ / 468kcal
Product Description
- A rich brownie topped with caramelized hazelnuts.
- Rich & gooey. Made with chocolate chunks and topped with caramelised hazelnut pieces
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 220G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Dark Chocolate Chunks (23%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Sugar, Water, Margarine [Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Coconut Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Milk Chocolate Chunks (5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Caramelised Hazelnuts (4%) [Sugar, Hazelnut], Butter (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Milk Proteins.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
approx. 20 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
220g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One brownie (11g)
|Energy
|1958kJ / 468kcal
|215kJ / 51kcal
|Fat
|24.1g
|2.7g
|Saturates
|11.6g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|56.3g
|6.2g
|Sugars
|49.0g
|5.4g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|0.1g
|Protein
|5.8g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
