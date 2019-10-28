By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Tuna & Potato Salad 180G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Tuna & Potato Salad 180G
£ 2.50
£1.39/100g

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy418kJ 99kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars5.2g
    6%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 232kJ / 55kcal

Product Description

  • Tuna, cooked potato, carrot, cherry tomatoes, lettuce and cucumber with a fat free vinaigrette dressing pot.
  • Tender Tuna Flakes
  • Tender Tuna Flakes
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Potato (18%), Tuna (Fish) (18%), Carrot, Cherry Tomato, Water, Lettuce, Cucumber, Rice Vinegar, Chives, Sugar, Cornflour, Maple Syrup, Salt, Lemon Juice, Mustard Seeds, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake dressing pot before use. 

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (180g)
Energy232kJ / 55kcal418kJ / 99kcal
Fat0.5g0.9g
Saturates0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate6.4g11.5g
Sugars2.9g5.2g
Fibre1.4g2.5g
Protein5.5g9.9g
Salt0.5g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Pink Lady Apple & Grape Pot 100G

£ 1.00
£1.00/100g

Offer

Tesco Pink Lady Apple Pot 80G

£ 1.00
£1.25/100g

Offer

Tesco Tuna & Sweetcorn Pasta 300G

£ 2.20
£0.73/100g

Offer

Tesco Finest Spinach Pinenut Pasta 215G

£ 2.25
£1.05/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here