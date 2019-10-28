Tesco Tuna & Potato Salad 180G
Offer
- Energy418kJ 99kcal5%
- Fat0.9g1%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars5.2g6%
- Salt0.9g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 232kJ / 55kcal
Product Description
- Tuna, cooked potato, carrot, cherry tomatoes, lettuce and cucumber with a fat free vinaigrette dressing pot.
- Tender Tuna Flakes
- Tender Tuna Flakes
- Pack size: 180g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Potato (18%), Tuna (Fish) (18%), Carrot, Cherry Tomato, Water, Lettuce, Cucumber, Rice Vinegar, Chives, Sugar, Cornflour, Maple Syrup, Salt, Lemon Juice, Mustard Seeds, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
Shake dressing pot before use.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
Recycling info
Tray. Plastic check local recycling Label. Paper widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
180g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (180g)
|Energy
|232kJ / 55kcal
|418kJ / 99kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|0.9g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|6.4g
|11.5g
|Sugars
|2.9g
|5.2g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|2.5g
|Protein
|5.5g
|9.9g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019