5(1)Write a review
Bonne Maman Blueberry Madeleines 175G
Product Description

  • 7 Madeleines with Blueberries
  • The Madeleine is a small shell-shaped sponge cake.
  • Bonne Maman carefully bakes its Madeleines using great tasting, traditional recipes handed down through generations of French kitchens.
  • Prepared using only the best ingredients : wheat flour, butter, fresh eggs, with no artificial flavouring or colouring.
  • This Madeleine is a little taste of France, often served for breakfast with mug of café au lait - try it!
  • We know you will enjoy these traditional French cakes, so why not try others in our range.
  • Bonne Maman Madeleine
  • Bonne Maman Madeleine with Milk Chocolate
  • 7 freshly wrapped cakes
  • Traditional French sponge cake
  • Pack size: 175G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Fresh Eggs (23%), Sugar, Whole Blueberries Candied Preparation (11%) (Blueberries (5.0%), Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup), Butter, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents: Diphosphates and Sodium Carbonates (Wheat), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Natural Blueberry Flavour, Natural Vanilla Flavour (contains Alcohol), Salt

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts and Soya

Storage

Keep in a dry place away from heat and light.

Produce of

Made in France

Name and address

  • (SMB) Gâteaux Bonne Maman,
  • BP 20 - 41700 Contres,
  • France.

Return to

  • consumer@gateauxbonnemaman.com

Net Contents

175g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gper 1 Madeleine (25g)
Energy 1600 kJ400 kJ
-382 kcal95 kcal
Fat 17 g4.3 g
of which saturates 6.8 g1.7 g
Carbohydrate 50 g13 g
of which sugars 30 g7.5 g
Protein 5.9 g1.5 g
Salt 1.2 g0.30 g

lovely but to expensive to buy all the time

5 stars

these were lovely, could really taste and see the blueberry in them, wouldnt buy them again though as way to expensive plus you only get half the amount that you get in a Tesco own brand

