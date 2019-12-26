Tesco Chocolate Mini Roll Bites 259G

Great idea
Whose idea was this? I love them
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1863kJ / 445kcal
INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate Covering (37%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Palm Oil, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Sal Fat, Shea Fat, Mango Kernel Fat], Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Egg, Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Soya Flour, Humectant (Glycerol), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Acetate, Citric Acid), Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Preservatives (Acetic Acid, Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring, Sal Fat, Shea Fat, Mango Kernel Fat.
Store in a cool dry place. Not suitable for home freezing.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains 16 servings
Lid. Widely Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled
259g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each Mini Roll (16g)
|Energy
|1863kJ / 445kcal
|328kJ / 78kcal
|Fat
|20.4g
|3.6g
|Saturates
|10.6g
|1.9g
|Carbohydrate
|59.4g
|10.5g
|Sugars
|38.7g
|6.8g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|0.4g
|Protein
|4.7g
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
|Pack contains 16 servings.
|-
|-
