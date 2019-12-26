By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chocolate Mini Roll Bites 259G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Chocolate Mini Roll Bites 259G
£ 2.50
£0.97/100g

Offer

Each Mini Roll
  • Energy328kJ 78kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.6g
    5%
  • Saturates1.9g
    10%
  • Sugars6.8g
    8%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1863kJ / 445kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate Swiss roll filled with chocolate frosting, covered in milk chocolate.
  • Chocolate frosting. Rolled chocolate sponge, covered in milk chocolate for a sweet treat.
  • Chocolate frosting
  • Rolled chocolate sponge, covered in milk chocolate for a sweet treat
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 259g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate Covering (37%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Palm Oil, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Sal Fat, Shea Fat, Mango Kernel Fat], Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Egg, Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Soya Flour, Humectant (Glycerol), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Acetate, Citric Acid), Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Preservatives (Acetic Acid, Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring, Sal Fat, Shea Fat, Mango Kernel Fat.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 16 servings

Recycling info

Lid. Widely Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

259g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach Mini Roll (16g)
Energy1863kJ / 445kcal328kJ / 78kcal
Fat20.4g3.6g
Saturates10.6g1.9g
Carbohydrate59.4g10.5g
Sugars38.7g6.8g
Fibre2.3g0.4g
Protein4.7g0.8g
Salt0.4g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Pack contains 16 servings.--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great idea

5 stars

Whose idea was this? I love them

